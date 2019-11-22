2nd arrest made in connection to death of veteran Georgia deputy

Georgia law enforcement has taken a second man into custody in connection to the deadly shooting of an Augusta-area narcotics officer earlier this week.

Deonquez Reid, 18, of Augusta, was charged with felony tampering with evidence. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Reid was taken into custody at the Augusta Mart located at 1713 MLK Jr. Blvd. That’s the same store where the GBI said Richmond County Sheriff’s Investigator Cecil Ridley was gunned down by 24-year-old Alvin Theodore Hester Jr. on Tuesday evening.

Cecil Ridley (Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

The 51-year-old law enforcement officer was approaching Hester inside the store when the GBI said Hester opened fire, killing the veteran officer. Another officer inside the store was able to open fire, but investigators said Hester was able to get out of the store.

He was confronted by two officers in the parking lot who opened fire when Hester once again drew his weapon, investigators said. Hester was rushed to an area hospital where he remained on Friday evening.

Hester was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Reid was booked into the Richmond County Jail where he remained Friday evening.

