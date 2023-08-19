25-year-old driver dead after high-speed crash on Oglethorpe Avenue, police say

A 25-year-old driver is dead after crashing shortly after 4 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 900 block of Oglethorpe Avenue SW near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Atlanta Police says Zone 4 officers responded to a report of a vehicle accident with injuries at 4:13 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a BMW 325i that had left the road and was against a tree. Atlanta Fire & Rescue extracted th driver from the car and pronounced him dead at the scene.

It appears the BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, hit a parked a vehicle and then hit a tree, police say.

The crash is still under investigation.

MAP OF THE AREA