21-year-old dies when truck runs off roadway, crashes into tree, deputies say

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old man from Dawsonville died early Sunday morning when their truck lost control on a curve and crashed.

Officials said Glenn Worley was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle wreck on Martin Road between the Settingdown Road roundabout and Cordova Lane.

Investigators believe Worley was driving a Chevrolet Silverado and traveling west on Martin Road before 3 a.m. on Sunday. The truck ran off the roadway while navigating a curve, deputies said, and struck a tree.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate but said speed and alcohol are considered to be factors in the crash.

