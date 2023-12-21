2023’s Good Day Atlanta Christmas Song: 'Mae the Service Dog'

You already know the story of Rudolph, and how his glowing red nose saved Christmas. But what happens when the most famous reindeer of all takes a sick day?

"Mae the Service Dog" is this year’s Good Day Atlanta original Christmas song, and stars our favorite golden girl Mae, the future service dog we’re fostering in partnership with Georgia-based Canine Assistants. You’ve seen Mae featured on FOX 5 Atlanta many times since we began fostering her over the summer, but did you know Mrs. Claus has her on speed dial in case of Christmas emergency? It’s true — and the song takes us around the world with Mae as she leads Santa’s sleigh when Rudolph comes down with a case of the sniffles.

"Mae the Service Dog" is the fifth original Good Day Atlanta Christmas song, beginning with 2019’s "Good Day Christmas List" and continuing with "Christmas in Atlanta," "I Didn’t Take Down My Christmas Tree," and last year’s "Don’t Care Where I Spend Christmas." As with the previous tracks, "Mae the Service Dog" was composed by yours truly and recorded in my makeshift home studio; I play all the instruments on the track, with Alyse Eady once again joining me on vocals. And a big shout-out to editor Larry Winokur for putting together the music video, using lots of great Mae video and making it look like an animated holiday classic!

Writing and recording an original Christmas song is truly my gift to viewers, and using this year’s song to highlight Mae and Canine Assistants was an easy decision. Here’s hoping you have a safe and wonderful holiday — and if you want to sing along, the lyrics are transcribed below!

"Mae the Service Dog" (Music & Lyrics by Paul Milliken)

Santa’s got a problem

‘Cause Rudolph’s got a cold.

There’s nobody to lead the sleigh

This Christmas…

He asks his elves,

"What should I do?"

They shrug their shoulders and say, "Who?

Maybe you should go and ask the Mrs."

And it was she who had a fix for Santa…

She said, "I know the perfect service dog in Atlanta."

Mae The Service Dog

Coming through the fog,

Leading Santa and his reindeer.

(Reindeer…)

Spreading Christmas joy

To every girl and boy,

A service dog to save the year.

She was born on a little farm in Milton

With nine other siblings down the line.

Part Golden Retriever

And Yellow Labrador,

We knew her gleaming coat would really shine…

Mae the Service Dog

Leaping like a frog —

Lights the sky and leads the way.

(Hooray!)

Helping Santa Claus

With her golden paws

A service dog to save the day.

And when the night is over

And Santa’s back in bed

For him, it’s been

A Christmas to remember…

The reindeer say it,

Elves do, too —

So glad that Mrs. Claus came through —

And brought a little Mae…to December.