20,000 counterfeit Oral-B toothbrush heads from China seized

U.S. Customs and Border Protection(CBP) officers seized 20,400 potentially dangerous counterfeit Oral-B toothbrush heads that were destined to an address in New Jersey.

CBP officers in Philadelphia detained an air cargo shipment in October as suspected counterfeit consumer goods due to poor packaging and questionable quality.

The shipment contained 1,200 10-pack and 2,800 3-pack toothbrush heads marked with the Oral-B brand name.

An investigation determined that the products were counterfeit.

Authorities say the counterfeit toothbrush heads pose a serious health threat to consumers. They say counterfeit brush heads are manufactured in unsanitary facilities with substandard materials that may sicken users or cause bleeding to a user’s gums or mouth, and structural defects may cause the brush head to detach and potentially choke users.

The products, if authentic, would have a manufacturer suggested retail price of $95,600.