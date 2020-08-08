2-year-old Atlanta boy accidentally shot in the head, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting of a 2-year-old boy Saturday morning.

Officials say they were called to the home on the 2800 block of Delray Drive Saturday around 10 after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found the boy with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Medics rushed the child to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have told FOX 5 that they believe the gunshot was accidentally self-inflicted, and detect are on the scene to see how the shooting happened.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the boy.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

