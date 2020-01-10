2 suspects in 2016 death investigation, identified and arrested

Cobb County police confirmed they have identified two suspects in the homicide of 41-year-old Dewenzell James.

According to Cobb County police, Spence was found shot to death in the woods behind 6370 Queens Mill Road in Mableton in 2016.

On Wednesday, police identified Terrance Marshall, 23, and Dontavian Jones, 19. Both suspects are from Cochran, Georgia and both have been arrested.

Terrance Marshall

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945 or cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.