2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Georgia

Two lucky Georgians each won $1 million from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The Georgia Lottery announced tickets purchased in Brunswick and on galottery.com came with million-dollar prizes.

There were eight $50,000 winners: one each in Athens, Bremen, Hull, Lawrenceville, Macon and Marietta as well as two in Savannah.

The Powerball jackpot is continuing to soar to nearly world record amounts after no one won Wednesday night's big jackpot.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red Powerball was 23. The next drawing is Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.