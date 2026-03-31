2 men rushed to hospital after gunfire erupts at Scottdale park

The Brief Two men were hospitalized Tuesday after a shooting near Hamilton Park in DeKalb County. Investigators say the gunfire erupted following a physical fight between those involved. Police have not released a description of the shooter or confirmed any arrests.



Two people were shot near a popular Scottdale park in DeKalb County on Tuesday.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Glendale Road near Hamilton Park.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrived to find two men shot.

One suffered moderate injuries; the other was in serious condition when they were rushed to an area hospital.

Investigators say the shooting was sparked by a physical fight.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what prompted the fight.

Officials have not released a description of the shooter or confirmed if anyone is in custody.

It has not been disclosed if the victims and the shooter were known to one another.

Police have not stated what type of firearm was used or if a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The names and ages of the two men have not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip via the DeKalb County PD app or by texting "DKPD" plus the tip to 847411.