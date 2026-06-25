2 dead after shooting in Walton County home, man arrested

The Brief Two females killed in a shooting at a Walton County home, authorities said. A man was taken into custody at the scene and charged with murder. The investigation into the deadly shooting remains ongoing.



Walton County deputies are investigating a shooting that left two females dead and a man facing murder charges.

What we know:

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded Thursday evening to a report of people shot at a home in the 4500 block of Gauntt Road.

Authorities said resident Ralph Edward Mincey was immediately taken into custody.

Jennifer Lynn Mincey was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Deputies said Amanda Mincey McBrayer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ralph Edward Mincey remains in custody and has been charged with murder and multiple additional charges.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released further details about what led to the shooting. The relationships between the victims and suspect are unknown, but all three individuals shared the same last name.

The investigation remains ongoing.