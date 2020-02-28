2 dead, 1 in critical condition after Union City car wreck

Two people were thrown from a car and killed and another person was hospitalized following a car crash in Union City on February 20, according to Union City police.

The Georgia State Patrol was called to assist after a Kia Optima crashed on S. Fulton Parkway around 4 a.m.

According to authorities, the car was traveling eastbound and maneuvered into the median of the roadway, hitting several trees. The car then began to spin, causing the back section of the car to separate. The two males who were in the car during the time of the crash were ejected from the vehicle, while a female became trapped in the car.

The driver was later identified as 24-year-old Julius Antwan Vickers and the male passenger was 25-year-old Kemoni Lavarous Watts. The female passenger was identified as 33-year-old Cherina Denise Vickers. Julius Vickers and Kemoni Watts were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cherina Vickers was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.