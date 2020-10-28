2 children killed in mobile home fire, officials say

Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County
10
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County
High Wind Watch
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Clay County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 7:30 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 PM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County
2 children killed in mobile home fire, officials say

By and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. - Two children were killed in a mobile home fire Wednesday morning in LaGrange.

City officials say the children's mother is on life support and the father escaped with no injuries.

FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor is working to learn more details. She will have an update on FOX 5 News at noon. Watch live.

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.