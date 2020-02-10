2 charged after I-20 shooting

Police in Atlanta said they arrested two people in connection to a shooting on Interstate 20 during Monday’s evening commute which police say may have been sparked by road rage.

Alexis Adams and Omar Forbes were taken into custody Monday evening. Adams is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated driving. Forbes is charged with reckless driving.

It happened along I-20 westbound just past the Martin Luther King Jr Drive exit around 5:30 p.m. According to a police report, Adams claims she got in front of Forbes, who she says started driving recklessly and struck her car.

Forbes says the woman opened fire and struck the inside of his foot. But according to the report, Adams claims Forbes pulled out a weapon and opened fire. Forbes denies pulling out a weapon.

Medics took Adams to the hospital after she complained of back and neck pain.

Both were eventually charged.