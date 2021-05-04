2 Asian women stabbed in San Francisco, suspect in custody

San Francisco police arrested a suspect in a double stabbing that injured two Asian women on Tuesday evening.

One of the women is 85-years-old.

This attack appears to be unprovoked, police said.

Witnesses say the two women were waiting at a bus stop when a man carrying a knife attacked them at 4th and Market streets in the downtown area.

Video from Citizen App shows the attack happened in broad daylight. Police were called just before 5 p.m. on reports of a stabbing.

A GoFundMe was established Wednesday by the grandchildren of the 85-year-old victim.

Victoria Eng and her brother Andrew say that their grandmother was waiting for a MUNI bus when she was stabbed with a long knife in her right arm, which entered into her chest.

Police arrested a 55-year-old man not too far away, on Eddy Street.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin tweeted that he was heartbroken and was praying for the victims.

He also wrote: "We will not tolerate brutal attacks like this."

Supervisor Matt Haney said both women are out of surgery and with family at the hospital.