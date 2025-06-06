101-year-old Dunwoody veteran travels to France for 81st D-Day anniversary

The Brief Hilbert Margol, 101, traveled from Dunwoody, Georgia, to Normandy, France, to mark the 81st anniversary of D-Day, honoring the fallen soldiers of World War II. A World War II veteran who helped liberate Dachau concentration camp, Margol reflected on the sacrifices made and was awarded France’s Legion of Honour last year. Despite his accomplishments, Margol humbly states, "I never considered myself or any of the other veterans heroes because in my judgment, the heroes are the guys who didn’t make it back."



At 101 years old, Dunwoody resident and World War II veteran Hilbert Margol made the journey to Normandy, France, this week to mark the 81st anniversary of D-Day, joining a small group of surviving veterans honoring those who fought and died in the pivotal battle.

Although Margol did not serve on D-Day itself, he was part of the Allied forces that ultimately secured victory in World War II. He first visited Normandy last year for the 80th anniversary and immediately knew he wanted to return.

"It was such a fantastic trip. I said, I have to go back again," Margol said.

Before leaving for France, Margol shared a farewell kiss with his wife of more than 70 years — a moment captured just as it was during his trip the year before.

During last year’s visit, Margol toured the Normandy American Cemetery, reflecting on the sacrifice made by thousands of soldiers, even though he didn’t personally know any of the men buried there.

PREVIOUS STORY: Dunwoody vet travels to France for D-Day anniversary, receives France's highest honor

"I know that those that were gave all of the freedom that this country enjoys, and it was quite emotional at the time," he said.

More than 2,500 American soldiers lost their lives on D-Day alone, with more than 400,000 Americans dying during the war. Over 16 million Americans were called to serve.

"All the veterans that I served with, you know, were born and grew up during the Great Depression. So we were used to tough times. So going into combat was not that difficult," Margol recalled.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ FOX 5 Atlanta photo

Margol’s military service included a profound and somber moment — alongside his twin brother, he was among the first American soldiers to enter the Dachau concentration camp on April 29, 1945.

"We knew almost nothing about such camps, so whatever we saw, witnessed a lot of dead bodies and so forth. We didn’t understand why they were there, why they were dead," Margol said.

Last year, Margol was one of 11 U.S. veterans awarded the Legion of Honour, France’s highest order of merit.

"When President Macron of France pinned the medal on my jacket, he leaned over and kissed me on both cheeks, which I expected because that’s European custom," Margol said.

His trips to Normandy were made possible through the support of the Best Defense Foundation and Delta Air Lines. Despite the accolades, Margol remains humble about his service.

"I never considered myself or any of the other veterans heroes because in my judgment, the heroes are the guys who didn’t make it back," he said.

For Margol, the journey across the Atlantic wasn’t about reliving history — it was about paying tribute to those who never returned.