1 person injured in multi-vehicle crash in Habersham County

One person was injured in a 4-vehicle crash on GA 365 near Demorest-Mt. Airy Highway in Habersham County on Wednesday, according to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 6:44 p.m. and the road was shut down until shortly after 9 p.m.

All four vehicles sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.

One person was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

The sheriff's office did not say what caused the crash or indicate if anyone is facing charges.