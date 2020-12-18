1 in 21.2 Georgians have contracted COVID-19, new data suggests

article

Roughly one in every 21.2 people living in Georgia have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started nearly 10 months ago.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports a grim milestone for the state: 500,265 confirmed cases. With an estimated state population in 2019 of 10.62 million, according to the U.S. Census. That means about one in every 21.2 residents here have battled with the virus. Tragically, state health officials confirm 9,396 residents died from the virus with another 936 deaths suspected to be from COVID-19.

While reaching half a million cases is unfortunate news, it’s not the only record Georgia is breaking when it comes to COVID-19.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Friday sets a new record for the highest daily total of new cases. State health officials report 6,149 new cases. The previous record was set just eight days ago on Dec. 10 with 6,115 new cases on that day.

Another peak for Georgians is current hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients. The previous record was set back on July 30th with 3,200 patients in the hospital. But Georgia reached a new record Wednesday, Dec. 16 with 3,221 hospitalizations. Since then, the numbers have only been increasing, setting a new record with each passing day. On Friday, current hospitalizations reached 3,280.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX's national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

Governor Brian Kemp addressed the COVID-19 pandemic at a news conference Thursday. He urged all Georgians to follow "4 things."

Wash your hands

Wear a face mask

Practice social distancing

Follow public health guidelines

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Governor Kemp says while health officials have started to administer the Pfizer vaccine, and will likely begin to administer the Moderna vaccine soon, residents need to stay vigilant. He says it will still be months before the general public will have access to the vaccine.

The top priority right now is for frontline health care workers and then residents in long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

_____

This story has been updated to show one in 21.2 Georgians have had COVID-19.

_____

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia