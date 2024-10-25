1 dead, 3 injured after Thursday morning crash on I-20 near Windsor Street

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Thursday morning on Interstate 20 eastbound, near the Windsor Street exit. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 2:01 a.m. and confirmed that one male passenger had died at the site of the crash.

According to the preliminary investigation, a black Hyundai Sonata was traveling east on I-20 near the I-75/85 Expressway exit when the vehicle veered off the road. The car entered a grassy median between I-20 and the I-75/85 Expressway ramp, struck a light pole and guard rail, and flipped multiple times. The vehicle ultimately landed upside down on the Windsor Street ramp.

One male passenger was ejected from the vehicle upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two other passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The Accident Investigations Unit is working to determine the circumstances that led to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.