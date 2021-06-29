Today's mortgage rates dip for 20-year and 10-year terms | June 29, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for June 29, 2021, which are a mixed bag from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates have fallen since yesterday across 20-year and 10-year terms, and held steady for 30-year and 15-year terms.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, unchanged

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.625%, down from 2.750%, -0.125

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, unchanged

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, down from 2.125%, -0.125

Rates last updated on June 29, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

After opening the week with a slight bump on Monday, 10-year mortgage rates have again fallen to 2.000%, representing a significant bargain for homebuyers looking to minimize interest costs over the life of their loans.

To find the best mortgage rate, start by using Credible, which can show you current mortgage and refinance rates:

Browse rates from multiple lenders so you can make an informed decision about your home loan.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates have remained largely unchanged since yesterday, with the exception of 30-year rates, which dropped slightly. Since mid-June, 30-year rates have fluctuated nearly every day, settling again at 2.750% today. With 30-year mortgage refinance rates well below 3.000%, homeowners looking to refinance into a lower rate while maintaining a low monthly payment have ample opportunity for savings. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.750%, down from 2.875%, -0.125

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.750%, unchanged

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, unchanged

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, unchanged

Rates last updated on June 29, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

A site like Credible can be a big help when you’re ready to compare mortgage refinance loans. Credible lets you see prequalified rates for conventional mortgages from multiple lenders all within a few minutes. Visit Credible today to get started.

Current mortgage rates

Today’s mortgage rates continue at historic lows, with rates across all terms dwelling below 3.000% for most of 2021.

Current 30-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.750%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 20-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.625%. This is down from yesterday.

Current 15-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.125%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 10-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.000%. This is down from yesterday.

You can explore your mortgage options in minutes by visiting Credible to compare current rates from various lenders who offer mortgage refinancing as well as home loans. Check out Credible and get prequalified today, and take a look at today’s refinance rates through the link below.

Rates last updated on June 29,2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are down compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, down from 2.875% last week, -0.125

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.625%, down from 2.750% last week, -0.125

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, down from 2.250% last week, -0.125

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, down from 2.125% last week, -0.125

Rates last updated on June 29, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

If you’re trying to find the right rate for your home mortgage or looking to refinance an existing home, consider using Credible. You can use Credible's free online tool to easily compare multiple lenders and see prequalified rates in just a few minutes.

The forecast for mortgage rates in 2021

Researchers at Freddie Mac expect mortgage rates to rise slightly throughout 2021, citing the Federal Reserve’s commitment to keeping interest rates low for the foreseeable future.

Fannie Mae researchers anticipate mortgage rates to trend slightly higher this year, citing an ongoing rise in the 10-year Treasury yield. Ultimately, though, Fannie Mae experts believe lenders will "absorb" some of the elevated costs as "refinance demand gradually wanes" — keeping rates at relatively stable levels.

Here are the predictions for how 30-year fixed rates will look for the rest of the year:

Freddie Mac

Q2 (April to June): 2.9%

Q3 (July to September): 3.0%

Q4 (October to December): 3.0%

Fannie Mae

Q2 (April to June): 2.8%

Q3 (July to September): 2.9%

Q4 (October to December): 2.9%

How accurate were their predictions?

Actual average 30-year fixed rate in Q1 (January to March): 2.877%

Freddie Mac prediction: 2.9%

Fannie Mae prediction: 2.7%

Looking to lower your home insurance rate?

A home insurance policy can help cover unexpected costs you may incur during home ownership, such as structural damage and destruction or stolen personal property. Coverage can vary widely among lenders, so it’s wise to shop around and compare policy quotes.

Credible has a partnership with a home insurance broker. You can compare free home insurance quotes through Credible's partner here . It's fast, easy, and the whole process can be completed entirely online.

Advertisement