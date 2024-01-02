These are the 5 states with the highest and lowest student loan debt balances

article

Student loan debt has reached well into the trillions topping $1.6 trillion in 2023 . With loan forgiveness still not on the horizon for many, borrowers across the country continue to shoulder their student debt.

The office of Federal Student Aid maintains a record of the specific student loan debt in each state. Certain states are worse off than others, which has led some states to take actions to curb over-borrowing.

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the states with the highest student loan balances are some of the most populated states in the country, while those with lower balances are the least populated states.

States with the highest total student loan balances

1. California

The third-largest state and the first-most populated state in the country is home to the highest student loan balance. It holds $146.7 billion in overall student loan debt.

2. Texas

Texas closely follows California in outstanding student loan debt, with $125.7 billion in student loans. Unsurprising, since Texas is the second-largest state in land and population.

3. Florida

Florida also has a hefty student loan burden, totaling $103.3 billion in outstanding loans.

4. New York

Home to millions of people and hundreds of universities, New York faces a total of $93.3 billion in outstanding student loans.

5. Georgia

The last on the list of top states, Georgia’s student loan debt balance drops to $69 billion, less than some states, but still a significant burden for borrowers.

States with the lowest total student loan balances

1. Wyoming

One of the most rural states in the country, and the least populated, Wyoming has one of the lowest total student loan balances at $1.7 billion.

2. Alaska

Although it’s the third least populated state, Alaska has the second-lowest total student loan balance at $2.4 billion.

3. North Dakota

North Dakota comes in close to Alaska with a total outstanding balance of $2.6 billion in student loan debt.

4. Vermont

Vermont is home to just over 78,000 student loan borrowers and a total debt of $2.9 billion in student loans.

5. South Dakota

South Dakota has slightly more student loan debt than its neighbor to the north. Its total outstanding student loan debt is $3.6 billion.

Several states have addressed the student debt crisis

To help students better understand the consequences of student loans, some states have rolled out legislation aimed at private student loan lenders.

"The loan servicing environment has changed drastically since the Department began working with multiple servicers in 2009," said Richard Cordray, the Federal Student Aid (FSA) Chief Operating Officer Richard Cordray in a press release .

To meet this changing environment, Connecticut and Colorado introduced legislation back in 2021 that requires private lenders to have a license to operate in these states.

In the same year, Maine and Louisiana created a private education lender registry where all private lenders that wish to operate in the state must register and meet certain requirements.

A handful of other states have passed "Right to Know" legislation that helps high school students make fully informed decisions about the lenders they’re working with. West Virgnia’s law passed in 2020 provides students with a whole overview of the true cost of attending college and provides alternative career path options.

Kentucky , Tennessee , and Missouri have similar laws and created databases and resource sites that make understanding the cost of college easy for high school students and their families.

Other states are following suit, creating laws and resources for students before they ever begin attending college, in an effort to lessen the financial burden students take on.

