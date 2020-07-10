9 of the best debt consolidation companies

article

You may have debt across several credit cards or have other forms of debt, like from unexpected medical bills or home improvement projects. As interest rates have come down, now could be a good time to take out a personal loan to consolidate your multiple forms of debt into one balance.

If you decide debt consolidation is the right step, it’s important to shop around for the best type of personal loan, rates and terms. Fortunately, Credible makes it easy to compare loan rates and companies.

By taking out a personal loan for debt consolidation, you could lower your monthly payments and total cost by avoiding multiple interest rates and late fees. In fact, recent data from the Federal Reserve found, in the first quarter of 2020, the average credit card rates was 16.61 percent while the average interest rate for a 24-month personal loan was 9.63 percent.

You can take advantage of an online personal loan calculator to determine costs. Below is a list of some of the best lenders for you to consider.

1. Axos Bank

Advertisement

If you have good or excellent credit, you might consider Axos Bank, which offers unsecured loans and a variety of terms. Axos has no prepayment penalty and funding is fast.

Borrowers with a high amount of debt to refinance, however, may need to keep looking. Axos limits loans to $35,000, which is lower than some other lenders. The lender also requires a minimum credit score of 740, which could exclude some borrowers.

Axos’ rates range from 6.49 percent to 29.99 percent APR, and a soft credit check is required. Terms are up to five years, with no prepayment penalty.

Loan amount: $5,000 to $35,000

Loan terms (years): 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Discounts: None

Time to get funds: Next business day

Compare loans provided by Axos and other online lenders through Credible today.

2. LightStream

LightStream, the online lending division of SunTrust Bank, offers large loan limits to qualified borrowers, which can be helpful if you have debt as high as $100,000. The lender doesn’t charge fees, and funding is fast.

However, LightStream doesn’t disclose its minimum income requirement, which makes it difficult to know if you will qualify. Also, loans are not available for residents of Rhode Island and Vermont.

LightStream requires a minimum credit score of 660. The lender doesn’t require a soft credit pull and doesn’t charge fees. Rates are from 4.99 percent to 19.99 percent APR, with terms up to seven years.

Loan amount: $5,000 to $100,000

Loan terms (years): 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

Discounts: Autopay

Time to get funds: As soon as the same business day

Compare loans provided by LightStream and other online lenders through Credible today.

3. Marcus

Marcus approves would-be borrowers with lots of information before applying, which can help you determine whether you’ll qualify. Borrowers need a minimum annual income of $30,000 and a credit score of 660. The lender doesn’t charge fees and has relatively fast funding, compared to some other institutions.

If you wanted to consolidate your debt with another person, however, Marcus doesn’t offer joint applications. Also, loans are not available for residents of Maryland.

Rates are from 6.99 percent to 19.99 percent APR, and terms are available up to seven years. Marcus offers loan amounts from $3,500 to $40,000, with no fees.

Loan amount: $3,500 to $40,000

Loan terms (years): 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

Discounts: None

Time to get funds: As little as five days

Compare loans provided by Marcus and other online lenders through Credible today.

4. Payoff

If you’ve got several kinds of debt, Payoff may be a good lender for you. It specializes in debt consolidation, and their loans can only be used for that purpose. The lender offers competitive rates and no prepayment penalty.

If your debt totals more than $35,000, however, you’ll need to find another lender. Payoff is also slower to fund the loan that some other lenders, and they charge an origination fee. In addition, loans aren’t available to residents of Massachusetts, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, and West Virginia.

To qualify for a loan from Payoff, you need a minimum credit score of 640. Rates are from 5.99 percent to 24.99 percent APR, and terms range from two- to five-year loans.

Loan amount: $5,000 to $35,000

Loan terms (years): 2, 3, 4, 5

Discounts: None

Time to get funds: As soon as 2 to 5 business days after verification

Compare loans provided by Payoff and other online lenders through Credible today.

5. Prosper

Prosper is a unique type of lender. The peer-to-peer platform matches borrowers with investors. Once your loan is listed, investors can commit to funding it. If you don’t receive your full amount after 14 days, no loan is made. One of the biggest advantages to Prosper is that it doesn’t require a minimum income, and the minimum required credit score is just 640.

The downside is that the process can take longer than other lenders. Also, Prosper charges an origination fee of up to 5 percent, and residents of Iowa, North Dakota, and West Virginia cannot apply.

Rates are from 6.95 percent to 35.99 percent APR, and three- and five-year terms are offered. Qualifying does require a soft credit check.

Loan amount: $2,000 to $40,000

Loan terms (years): 3, 5

Discounts: None

Time to get funds: An average of five days after accepting your offer

Compare loans provided by Prosper and other online lenders through Credible today.

6. SoFi

SoFi is another option if you have a large amount of debt. It offers loans up to $100,000 for people with good or excellent credit. SoFi also offers perks to its customers, including career coaching and members-only events. And the lender doesn’t charge fees on its loans.

However, it may be harder to qualify for a loan from SoFi than from some other lenders as the company doesn’t disclose its minimum credit score or income requirements.

Rates are from 5.99 percent to 17.53 percent APR. Terms are available up to seven years, which can be a helpful repayment period for large loans. Also, SoFi does require a soft credit check.

Loan amount: $5,000 to $100,000

Loan terms (years): 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

Discounts : Autopay

Time to get funds: 3 business days

Compare loans provided by SoFi and other online lenders through Credible today.

7. Upgrade

Borrowers with fair credit might consider Upgrade. The online lending platform requires a credit score of 600, which is lower than some other lenders. Upgrade offers tools that can help you protect or improve your score, such as free credit monitoring, alerts and financial education.

One of the downsides to Upgrade, though, is that it charges an origination fee of up to 6 percent. Also, customer service is only available by email. In addition, residents of Connecticut, Colorado, Iowa, Maryland, Vermont and West Virginia aren’t eligible.

Upgrade’s rates are from 7.99 percent to 35.97 percent APR, and terms offered are three or five years. Upgrade does require a soft credit check.

Loan amount: $1,000 to $35,000 ($3,005 minimum in GA; $6,005 minimum in MA)

Loan terms (years): 3, 5

Discounts: Autopay

Time to get funds: Within a day of clearing necessary verifications

Compare loans provided by Upgrade and other online lenders through Credible today.

8. Avant

If you’re just starting your career, Avant is an online lending platform that has modest requirements. To qualify, borrowers need a minimum credit score of 580 and an annual income of $24,000. The lender also offers fast funding and no prepayment penalty

One of Avant’s drawbacks is that it charges an origination fee of up to 4.75 percent. And its services aren't available everywhere: residents of Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nevada, New York, South Carolina, Vermont, and West Virginia aren’t eligible.

Avant offers terms that range from two to five years. Rates here are some of the highest, ranging from 9.95 percent to 35.99 percent APR. You can qualify for a discount if you use autopay.

Loan amount: $2,000 to $35,000

Loan terms (years): 2, 3, 4, 5

Discounts: Autopay

Time to get funds: As soon as the next business day

Compare loans provided by Avant and other online lenders through Credible today.

9. Upstart

Upstart is an online lending platform that secures loans through lending partners. The evaluation process includes a soft check of your credit score. The lender also looks at your education, major, and job history, which could be helpful for college students and graduates.

Upstart does have a high origination fee—up to 8 percent. Also, the lender doesn’t offer borrowers any discounts, such as for setting up autopay.

Rates are from 8.13 percent to 35.99 percent APR, and terms offered range from three to five years. Upgrade doesn’t charge a prepayment penalty.

Loan amount: $1,000 to $50,000

Loan terms (years): 3 to 5 years

Discounts: None

Time to get funds: As soon as 1 to 3 business days

Compare loans provided by Upstart and other online lenders through Credible today.

Other personal loan lenders to consider

In addition to these lenders, there are nine others you can consider for consolidating your debt. These lenders are not offered through Credible, though, which means you cannot easily compare their rates as you can with Credible’s partner lenders.

Citizens Bank Discover Earnest HSBC Laurel Road One Main Financial PenFed Credit Union PNC Rocket Loans

Bottom line

Make sure you look at rates, terms, and details like fees and perks before you sign on the dotted line for a new personal loan.

Doing your homework takes time, but Credible makes it easy to check rates from multiple lenders. Fill out a single form to request rates from multiple lenders. The process won’t affect your credit score, and you can compare offers to find the best lender. With the best rate and terms, you can work to eliminate debt as fast as possible.