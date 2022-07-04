Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 4, 2022

Chef Jernard Wells cooking BBQ grilled salmon from his upcoming cookbook "Southern Inspired":

Whether you’re trying your hand at a nontraditional holiday main or planning your Christmas Eve dinner, this BBQ baked salmon recipe is sure to satisfy your guests. Smoky-sweet homemade barbecue sauce flavored with ketchup, honey, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, garlic, and lemon juice hugs the salmon as it bakes to perfection. Click here to pre-order your copy of "Southern Inspired."

Ingredients:

Honey Barbecue Sauce

½ cup ketchup

½ cup honey

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon lemon pepper

Kosher salt

Cracked black pepper

1 (2-pound) skin-on salmon fillet

Olive oil

1 teaspoon chopped fresh dill

Juice of 1 small lemon or lime, plus lemon or lime slices for garnish (optional)

Instruction:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. While the oven is preheating, prepare the sauce. In a medium saucepan,combine all the barbecue sauce ingredients. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, then set aside. In a small bowl, mix the smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and lemon pepper and season with salt and pepper as desired. Place the salmon on a large rimmed baking sheet, rub with a drizzle of olive oil, and evenly season both sides with the spice mixture. Coat the salmon completely with the barbecue sauce. Bake for about 15 minutes or until the desired doneness. Just make sure it reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees F and the flesh is opaque and flakes easily with a fork. 5. Garnish the salmon with fresh dill and serve with lemon or lime slices on the side for squeezing, if you like.

Owner of Bel Fiore Bridal Renee' Goodman talks Brides Across America: Brides Across America is a non-profit committed to loving one another by gifting weddings and wedding gowns to our military & first responders. Across stores, nationwide, Brides Across America will be premiering one-of-a-kind events devoted to matching heroic brides with their dream dresses at zero cost. The events will begin on June 26, 2022 and continue through the end of August in stores located throughout the country. The Bel Fior Bridal Event is Tuesday, July 5th. If you'd like to register click here.

Ally Lynn gives fun spots in Atlanta for Independence Day: Fourth of July celebrations are usually filled with the 3 Fss: fireworks, food, and fun for you and the family to enjoy. What better place to experience it than in metro Atlanta and Georgia? Many events, like Centennial Olympic Park's fireworks display, are back on this year after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wondering where to watch fireworks this Fourth of July? Ally Lynn shares her list with details about Fourth of July fireworks shows that will light up skies. Keep up with Ally Lynn on social media @HeyAllyLynn