Tips for fall skincare with Dr. Natasha Welch
ATLANTA - The transition to a new season can wreak havoc on your skin, but there are several things you can do now to keep your skin glowing through the fall and winter.
Dr. Natasha Welch of Abraza Skin Studio joins Joanne Feldman in the studio with fall skincare tips. See her fall skincare tips below.
- Fall is peel season. Get rid of sun damage from the summer and reveal new skin. It resets the skin clock and will build collagen, calm acne, and reduce hyperpigmentation.
- Hydration hydration! Switch to a very hydrating moisturizer during the drier season.
- Monthly hydrating facials such as the HYDRAFACIAL will exfoliate, vacuum extract the pores, and replenish hydration with Hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and peptides that will leave the skin glowing.
- Hydrate from the inside to outside with IV Hydration. Specifically, there is an IV Hydration bag that is filled with B Complex, Vitamin C, and Biotin for hair, skin, and nails.
- Protect from UV although the temperature is cooler – an excellent Vitamin C serum and a mineral SPF.