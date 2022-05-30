Metro Atlanta food pantry seeing more need, fewer supplies

Rising inflation is driving costs up in a lot of areas. One that people are seeing almost every day is the cost of food. Those high prices at the grocery store are impacting local food pantries as well.

The North Fulton Community Charity Food Pantry is seeing more families in need, and less supplies coming in to help keep them fed.

"Oh, the need has grown tremendously," Director Melody Fortin said. "Especially the past couple of months. Our pantry is up about 43% so we're seeing an average of 140 families a day and we're open six days a week."

She says this is the first time she's been worried about the supply in years.

"We have been very fortunate the past couple of years, but this year I'm really concerned about the summer especially. We are seeing less donations, we are seeing a bigger demand, and kids are going to be out of school," Fortin told Good Day Atlanta's Lindsay Tuman.

She says a big part of the problem is inflation. The same amount of money is being donated, but it's buying fewer items. Families are also having a more difficult time affording groceries.

"We're seeing families who haven't used the pantry in a couple of years. And that is exactly why. They're going to the grocery store and getting so much less for what they're spending," she said.

That's why North Point Community Church is stepping in to help.

"It hurts my heart to see empty shelves at a food pantry. So we want to do what we can to serve our community in this way," Ameera Joe said.

Joe is the director of Intersect at North Point Community Church. The chuch is holding a week long food drive in an effort to get the pantry through the summer and beyond.

"We hope to fill up the food pantry. That's what we want to do and we want to invite everyone to be a part of it, we want to fill these shelves up," Joe said.

Some of the most needed items are foods for kids, like macaroni and cheese, cereal, and snacks. The needs change depending on what families are requesting from the food pantry.

"So we're really asking for help and I'm sure all pantries in the metro area are asking for help," Fortin said.

The food drive runs from June 3 to June 11, and you canlearn how to donate online.