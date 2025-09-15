Image 1 of 3 ▼ Cali is Good Day Atlanta's Pet of the Day! (Atlanta Himane Society)

Meet Cali, Good Day Atlanta's Pet of the Day!

What we know:

Cali is a 3-year-old pitbull terrier who is available for adoption through her foster.

The Atlanta Humane Society said Cali Cali is child and family friendly, but she may do best in a calm, patient home where her family can give her time to warm up. Once she feels secure, she’s affectionate and loves being close to her people.

Cali thrives with another friendly, confident dog who can help her feel safe and bring out her playful, curious side. She’d do best in a home with a canine companion.

Cali is both sweet and affectionate with a wonderful balance of playful energy and snuggly calm. She enjoys walks, toys (especially plush ones), and cuddling with her people. She blossoms most with another dog and would love a family who can give her both companionship and space to play.

What you can do:

If you want to adopt Cali, you can fill out a pre-adoption application.