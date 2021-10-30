Kitchen Strong's easy recipes for a World Series watch party

If you want to skip the traffic and crowds at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta and enjoy the World Series at home, perhaps you're looking for fun, delicious ideas to serve guests for an Atlanta Braves watch party.

Prepping a menu is sometimes half the game plan. Serving the food with style adds some power to your snack lineup.

Dr. Dayna Morgan and Donnie Morgan, owners of the premium lifestyle brand Kitchen Strong, talked to Good Day Atlanta's Kaitlyn Pratt about how to plan a delicious World Series watch party for friends and family:

A charcuterie board curveball

Kitchen Strong created a play on stadium food a charcuterie.

"We like to have a little fun," Dr. Dayna Morgan said

The board included stadium-style franks, nachos, chicken tenders and waffle fries. It requires a large display but helps provide a taste of something for everyone.

Arranging a charcuterie board

Placement is key, Dr. Dayna Morgan said.

Think about the size of the board and make sure it flows right, she said.

In a more traditional example, Kitchen Strong used a bowl of olives as a centerpiece, so to speak, and surrounded it with grapes, salami, and brie and bread.

Don't be afraid to get creative. If you're in the mood for grilling, you can make a "barbecue-terie" board with ribs, chicken and smoked sausage.

"The sky is the limit, you don't have to stay in the box," Donnie Morgan said.

Other occasions to sere charcuterie boards

The World Series is happening now, but the holiday season is around the corner.

Charcuterie boards are perfect for holiday get-togethers.

