Diane Keaton cuts loose in body-swap comedy “Mack & Rita”

Diane Keaton is one of the most influential performers of all time, with an Oscar, two Golden Globe Awards, and an American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award. So, it should come as no surprise that the actress and director can now add another honor to her long list of accomplishments: Instagram superstar.

"I don’t know how that happened," laughs Keaton when asked about her 2.1 million followers. "Except the person that works with me on that is, like, a genius. So, you know, we played around."

That Instagram experience comes in handy for Keaton’s latest role — as a 30-year-old influencer who magically turns into her 70-year-old self — in the comedy Mack & Rita. The Annie Hall icon shares the screen with Taylour Paige, Dustin Milligan, and Elizabeth Lail (who plays the younger version of Keaton’s character), along with veteran actresses Loretta Devine, Wendie Malick, Amy Hill, and Lois Smith.

"It was just a great part for me to play and be with all those gals," says Keaton. "And how it evolved into the older women and how fabulous they were…I loved doing it."

Director Katie Aselton says she loved doing it, too — even if the initial pitch sounded a little ambitious.

"‘I’ve got your movie: it’s a body-switching comedy with Diane Keaton.’ And I was like, ‘Babe, I make small indie movies! This is out of my wheelhouse,’" recalls Aselton. "And she goes, ‘Yeah, no, it’s an indie budget, still about feelings, and it’s starring Diane Keaton.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s a great point. That’s a good point. I’ll take it.’"

Aselton previously worked on-screen with Keaton in the 2018 box office hit Book Club. Asked if there could ever be a crossover between the book club in that film and the "wine club" in Mack & Rita, Keaton laughs: "I don’t know! If it works, either one of them at all, or together, that’ll be fine!"

Mack & Rita is in theatres now; click the video player in this article to watch our interview with the legendary Ms. Keaton, made possible through the production assistance of Gravitas Premiere.