Mayor Muriel Bowser wins DC Primary Election, will go on to run for third term in November

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has won the 2022 Primary Election in the District. She survives a challenge by Councilmembers Trayon White and Robert White Jr.

She will go on to run for her third term in the November General Election on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022.

Mayor Bowser and Councilmembers Trayon White and Robert White Jr. squared off over a range of issues during FOX 5's Democratic Mayoral Debate hosted with the Georgetown University Institute of Politics on June 1st.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during March for Our Lives 2022 on June 11, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for March For Our Lives)

Elsewhere in the District, Phil Mendelson won the Democratic bid for D.C. City Council Chair. The incumbent Brianne Nadeau won her race for city council in Ward 1, and Eleanor Holmes Norton is the Democratic candidate for delegate to the United States House of Representatives.

Live Election Results