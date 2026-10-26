Georgia candidates making campaign stops across state Monday

The Brief Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Collins is scheduled to meet supporters in Jefferson and Buford, while incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff is campaigning for reelection. In the governor’s race, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms plans to meet voters in Alpharetta, and Republican Rick Jackson is scheduled to campaign in western Georgia. Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris are expected in Georgia this week. President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Perry over the weekend.



Georgia candidates are making campaign stops across the state Monday as the midterm election campaign enters its final stretch.

What we know:

Collins, a Republican challenging Ossoff for the U.S. Senate seat, is scheduled to meet with supporters in Jefferson and Buford. Ossoff is the incumbent Democrat.

In the governor’s race, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms plans to meet with voters in Alpharetta. Republican Rick Jackson is scheduled to make stops in western Georgia.

On Sunday, Ossoff, Bottoms and Democratic secretary of state candidate Penny Brown Reynolds appeared at Dream Center Church in Atlanta. They encouraged worshippers to vote early and in person.

Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to visit Georgia this week for a final push ahead of the midterm election. Harris is also scheduled to speak at the Democratic Party’s gala Friday.

Trump campaigned in Georgia over the weekend, holding a rally in Perry. He criticized leading Georgia Democrats campaigning for Collins and Jackson and said the candidates could call on him for support if elected.

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