Casting Call: Basketball feature, Lizard Music and Talbot Pines
ATLANTA - Whether you are an actor looking to land your next on-camera role, a filmmaker seeking networking events, or a creative professional searching for employment, there are opportunities for everyone. From feature film casting calls to exclusive industry workshops and corporate creative positions, Atlanta's booming entertainment hub continues to offer incredible paths to advance your career.
🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
1. Project: Lizard Music
Casting: Fit model, Caucasian male, 5'9–5'10, waist: 33, inseam: 32, jacket 38R, neck, 15.5, sleeve 32/33, shoe: 9.5
Filming: August 22 in Fayetteville
Rate: PAID
Submission info: 3 pics (dated photo and full body), age, height, weight, all contact info
Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
Subject: FIT MODEL
2. Project: Talbot Pines
Casting: Core campers and parents, ages 18–29 and ages 30s-60s, any gender, any ethnicity
Filming: July 20–25
Rate: PAID
Apply here: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallTPC
3. Project: Unnamed Feature
Casting: Basketball Players w/ NBA look
Filming: August 12 and 13, Fitting July 27
Submission info: current pictures, height, weight, playing experience
Email: basketball@gamechangingfilms.com
💼JOBS
Position: Senior Manager, Creative Production
Company: The Home Depot
Job Duties:
Drive creative excellence, best practices and consistent creative execution across all channels
Mentor and coach team members through project development and performance management
Manage and execute production schedules and the full life cycle of deliverables associated with digital campaigns.
Ensure the smooth running of the creative team's workflow
More...
Qualifications:
10+ years of experience leading complex creative, content, production and/or agency initiatives across multiple channels
Proven experience managing large-scale photo, video, digital, social, broadcast and omnichannel content productions from concept through delivery
Demonstrated success managing production budgets, forecasting spend, controlling costs, and identifying operational efficiencies
Strong understanding of SAG-AFTRA requirements, talent usage rights, licensing, intellectual property, music rights, and production compliance standards
More…
Apply here: https://careers.homedepot.com/
NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING
Event: Total Agent Prep
What: In-person class with Get Scene Studios hosted by Formation Talent Agency’s Jacqueline Wheeler
When: August 15 at 2 p.m.
LIMITED SPOTS!
What you’ll learn:
- Live Elevator Pitch: Present your personal pitch directly to top agents and learn how to instantly showcase your unique personality with confidence.
- Prepared Scene Performance
- Actors Access Profile Review:
- Self-Tape Review + Strategy
- Q&A
Register at: https://www.getscenestudios.com/instudio
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 Contributor Tess Hammock.