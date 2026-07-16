Casting Call: Basketball feature, Lizard Music and Talbot Pines

Whether you are an actor looking to land your next on-camera role, a filmmaker seeking networking events, or a creative professional searching for employment, there are opportunities for everyone. From feature film casting calls to exclusive industry workshops and corporate creative positions, Atlanta's booming entertainment hub continues to offer incredible paths to advance your career.

🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

1. Project: Lizard Music

Casting: Fit model, Caucasian male, 5'9–5'10, waist: 33, inseam: 32, jacket 38R, neck, 15.5, sleeve 32/33, shoe: 9.5

Filming: August 22 in Fayetteville

Rate: PAID

Submission info: 3 pics (dated photo and full body), age, height, weight, all contact info

Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Subject: FIT MODEL

2. Project: Talbot Pines

Casting: Core campers and parents, ages 18–29 and ages 30s-60s, any gender, any ethnicity

Filming: July 20–25

Rate: PAID

Apply here: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallTPC

3. Project: Unnamed Feature

Casting: Basketball Players w/ NBA look

Filming: August 12 and 13, Fitting July 27

Submission info: current pictures, height, weight, playing experience

Email: basketball@gamechangingfilms.com

💼JOBS

Position: Senior Manager, Creative Production

Company: The Home Depot

Job Duties:

Drive creative excellence, best practices and consistent creative execution across all channels

Mentor and coach team members through project development and performance management

Manage and execute production schedules and the full life cycle of deliverables associated with digital campaigns.

Ensure the smooth running of the creative team's workflow

More...

Qualifications:

10+ years of experience leading complex creative, content, production and/or agency initiatives across multiple channels

Proven experience managing large-scale photo, video, digital, social, broadcast and omnichannel content productions from concept through delivery

Demonstrated success managing production budgets, forecasting spend, controlling costs, and identifying operational efficiencies

Strong understanding of SAG-AFTRA requirements, talent usage rights, licensing, intellectual property, music rights, and production compliance standards



More…

Apply here: https://careers.homedepot.com/

NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

Event: Total Agent Prep

What: In-person class with Get Scene Studios hosted by Formation Talent Agency’s Jacqueline Wheeler

When: August 15 at 2 p.m.

LIMITED SPOTS!

What you’ll learn:

Live Elevator Pitch: Present your personal pitch directly to top agents and learn how to instantly showcase your unique personality with confidence.

Prepared Scene Performance

Actors Access Profile Review:

Self-Tape Review + Strategy

Q&A

Register at: https://www.getscenestudios.com/instudio

