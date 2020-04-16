Worst storms expected to arrive in north Georgia Sunday afternoon into the night

article

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the next storm system heading our way this Sunday and Monday, and it could bring another round of severe weather.

Models are hinting that the timing for the worst storms in north Georgia will be Sunday afternoon into late Sunday night. Ahead of the strong line of storms, we will have a large plume of moisture bringing moderate to heavy rain across north Georgia.

Once that round of rain and storms moves through, we will have a break in the action for several hours, but don't let your guard down.

After 5 p.m., that is the time to be storm alert. This is when parts of the metro Atlanta area are under a level 3 risk of severe weather.

Advertisement

This includes, damaging winds tornadoes, but may be the brief spin-up variety versus the strong, long-track type of last weekend, localized flooding and small hail.

The latest models are now showing that new storm formation is likely to develop along the main cold front early Monday morning. This could bring another round of moderate to heavy rain, damaging winds, and brief tornadoes.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Make sure you and your family are prepared and have a plan in place especially if you live south of Interstate 20.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

MORE: Deadly storms rip through Georgia on Easter

Most areas across north Georgia will see 2 to 4 inches of rain, which would lead to Atlanta having above-average rainfall every month so far this year.

Given how saturated our weather pattern has been, it won't take much wind to knock over large trees.

Keep up to date with developing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 5 Storm Team app. It is free in Google Play and the App Store.