Tropical Storm Arlene forms in Gulf of Mexico

The low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico the FOX 5 Storm Team has been tracking the past few days has strengthened and organized into Tropical Storm Arlene.

The storm was upgraded around 1 p.m. on Friday. According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Arlene has wind speeds of 40 miles per hour and is moving south at five miles an hour.

The storm, which formed on the first day of the 2023 hurricane season, will not have a direct impact on Florida, but will continue to pump in tropical moisture for more showers and storms Friday afternoon.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says it is small and not a well-defined system due to drier air and wind shear on the western and southern side of the storm.

Thursday afternoon, the storm, which was Invest 91, developed stronger winds toward the south. As it works its way toward the south, Weber says it is moving into an area that is not favorable for development.

The storm is lopsided with a somewhat exposed center. However, he says if it has any chance of strengthening it would have to happen on Friday because it will move into an area that is not favorable for development over the weekend.

The system to dissipate by Saturday evening.

The storm is not expected to directly impact the weather in Georgia.