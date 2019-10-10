New report shows US 'flash drought' more intense

Forecasters say a "flash drought" is intensifying across the southern United States.

A new report out Thursday shows that severe and extreme drought conditions are spreading into more parts of the South.

The U.S. Drought Monitor report also shows that nearly 56 million people in parts of 16 states are now living in some type of drought conditions.

The drought has drained ponds, hurt crops and worried farmers across several southern states.

Now, farmers are concerned about the long-term outlook as late October is typically among the driest periods in the South.