Breezy temps Tuesday afternoon after storms move out

Grab a coat - temperatures are expected to be much colder Tuesday afternoon.

A powerful cold front brought heavy rain and occasional thunder and lightning to north Georgia early Tuesday morning. The cold front had a history of producing severe weather and tornadoes to our west, but weakened as it moved into Georgia.

As the storms move off to the east Tuesday, temperatures will tumble during the day with breezy northwest winds. We started the day in the 60s, but temperatures will fall into the 40s by afternoon.

