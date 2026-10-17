No. 1 Georgia falls to Auburn 27-24 on walk-off field goal

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The Brief Alex McPherson kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired Saturday to lift unranked Auburn to a 27-24 upset over top-ranked Georgia at Sanford Stadium. The defeat marks the second straight week the top team in the country has fallen to an unranked opponent in the AP Top 25 rankings. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton rallied the Bulldogs to tie the game late, but a fumble with under a minute remaining set up Auburn's game-winning drive.



Top-ranked Georgia suffered its first loss of the season Saturday afternoon, falling 27-24 to unranked rival Auburn on a walk-off 34-yard field goal at Sanford Stadium.

What we know:

Alex McPherson drilled a 34-yard field goal as the game clock hit zero, sending Auburn players swarming the field in celebration.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton engineered a fourth-quarter touchdown drive to pull the Bulldogs even at 24-24. However, as Georgia drove into Auburn territory for a potential go-ahead score, Stockton lost a fumble on a run from the Tigers' 46-yard line with 58 seconds remaining, according to The Associated Press.

Auburn safety Sylvester Smith-Reed pounced on the loose ball at the Auburn 44. On the ensuing possession, a roughing-the-passer penalty assessed against Georgia defensive lineman Gabe Harris Jr. advanced the Tigers into comfortable field goal territory, setting up McPherson's game-winner, The Associated Press reported.

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown led the Tigers with a dominant ground performance, rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries while adding a touchdown pass. Stockton, who was also intercepted twice, finished the afternoon with three turnovers, the AP reported.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how far Georgia will fall in the AP Top 25 poll when updated rankings are released Sunday afternoon.

What's next:

Georgia enters a bye week before heading to Atlanta to face rival Florida on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Gators are fresh off an upset of their own after defeating No. 7 Texas 27-24 on Saturday.