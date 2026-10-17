No. 1 Georgia falls to Auburn 27-24 on walk-off field goal
ATHENS, Ga. - Top-ranked Georgia suffered its first loss of the season Saturday afternoon, falling 27-24 to unranked rival Auburn on a walk-off 34-yard field goal at Sanford Stadium.
What we know:
Alex McPherson drilled a 34-yard field goal as the game clock hit zero, sending Auburn players swarming the field in celebration.
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton engineered a fourth-quarter touchdown drive to pull the Bulldogs even at 24-24. However, as Georgia drove into Auburn territory for a potential go-ahead score, Stockton lost a fumble on a run from the Tigers' 46-yard line with 58 seconds remaining, according to The Associated Press.
Auburn safety Sylvester Smith-Reed pounced on the loose ball at the Auburn 44. On the ensuing possession, a roughing-the-passer penalty assessed against Georgia defensive lineman Gabe Harris Jr. advanced the Tigers into comfortable field goal territory, setting up McPherson's game-winner, The Associated Press reported.
Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown led the Tigers with a dominant ground performance, rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries while adding a touchdown pass. Stockton, who was also intercepted twice, finished the afternoon with three turnovers, the AP reported.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how far Georgia will fall in the AP Top 25 poll when updated rankings are released Sunday afternoon.
What's next:
Georgia enters a bye week before heading to Atlanta to face rival Florida on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Gators are fresh off an upset of their own after defeating No. 7 Texas 27-24 on Saturday.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by game statistics and reporting from The Associated Press.