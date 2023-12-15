Los Angeles Chargers fire head coach Brandon Staley

article

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was fired by the team on Friday following a historic and embarrassing 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Chargers also fired general manager Tom Telesco.

The loss to the Raiders dropped the Chargers to 5-9 on the season, and they have lost five of their last six games.

Staley was hired by Los Angeles in 2021 and finishes his tenure with the team with a 24-24 record and one playoff appearance, an epic collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

Chargers team owner and chairman Dean Spanos released a statement thanking Staley and Telesco for their efforts with the team.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



