Georgia-Florida game to remain in Jacksonville through 2025

The "World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" will remain in Jacksonville for at least two more seasons. The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators made that announcement on Wednesday.

The teams exercised a contract option to hold the game at the neutral site of TIAA Bank Field.

"We are pleased with the decision to exercise the option that will keep the game in Jacksonville for 2024 and 2025," said UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks. "We look forward to discussions that I’m sure will continue over the next couple years exploring all the options for 2026 and beyond. We continue to be appreciative of the working relationship we have with the University of Florida and the City of Jacksonville."

"The City of Jacksonville has been an historic host for one of the great rivalry games in all of college football," Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said. "We are excited to have the game in Jacksonville for another two seasons."

The rivalry game has been held in Jacksonville every year since 1933, except for 1994 and 1995, when the current TIAA Bank Field was under construction.

Georgia currently leads Florida 55-44-2.

The next game is scheduled for Oct. 28.