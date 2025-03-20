Workers briefly trapped in collapsed trench in Cobb County

article

Two people were taken to a hospital in Cobb County after being briefly trapped in a collapsed trench.

It happened yesterday in the 5000 block of Hill Road in Powder Springs.

One person was able to get out before first responders arrived. Fire crews used special equipment to rescue the second person.

The workers were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, according to Cobb County's fire department. There is no update on their condition this morning.

Additionally, it is unclear what caused the collapse or who employed the workers.