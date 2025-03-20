Expand / Collapse search

Workers briefly trapped in collapsed trench in Cobb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 20, 2025 7:54am EDT
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two people were taken to a hospital in Cobb County after being briefly trapped in a collapsed trench.

It happened yesterday in the 5000 block of Hill Road in Powder Springs.

One person was able to get out before first responders arrived. Fire crews used special equipment to rescue the second person.

The workers were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, according to Cobb County's fire department. There is no update on their condition this morning.

Additionally, it is unclear what caused the collapse or who employed the workers.

  • The information for this story was provided by Cobb County Fire Department. SkyFOX 5 flew over the scene at the time of the incident. 

