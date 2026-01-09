Woman killed after exiting Jeep on Downtown Connector, several injured

article

The Brief Woman fatally struck after stopping on I-75/85 express lanes Crash involved seven vehicles total near University Avenue Several drivers injured; investigation remains ongoing



A woman was killed early Friday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound I-75/85 expressway near University Avenue, according to Atlanta police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Serious crashes block Atlanta's Downtown Connector, Lawrenceville Highway early Friday

What we know:

Officers were called to the scene around 2:38 a.m. and found multiple vehicles involved in the crash.

Authorities said the female driver of a Jeep Renegade experienced mechanical problems, causing her vehicle to stop in the middle of the expressway. She exited the vehicle and was struck by a Chevrolet Camaro driven by another woman.

The initial collision triggered a chain reaction involving six additional vehicles, including a Toyota Highlander, Nissan Sentra, Toyota Camry, a white BMW, a black Porsche Macan, and a black Yukon. Several drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.

What's next:

The Atlanta Police Department Accident Investigations Unit is handling the case, which remains active and ongoing.