Woman killed after exiting Jeep on Downtown Connector, several injured

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 9, 2026 1:00pm EST
Atlanta
The Brief

    • Woman fatally struck after stopping on I-75/85 express lanes
    • Crash involved seven vehicles total near University Avenue
    • Several drivers injured; investigation remains ongoing

ATLANTA - A woman was killed early Friday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound I-75/85 expressway near University Avenue, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

Officers were called to the scene around 2:38 a.m. and found multiple vehicles involved in the crash. 

Authorities said the female driver of a Jeep Renegade experienced mechanical problems, causing her vehicle to stop in the middle of the expressway. She exited the vehicle and was struck by a Chevrolet Camaro driven by another woman.

The initial collision triggered a chain reaction involving six additional vehicles, including a Toyota Highlander, Nissan Sentra, Toyota Camry, a white BMW, a black Porsche Macan, and a black Yukon. Several drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. 

What we don't know:

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time. 

What's next:

The Atlanta Police Department Accident Investigations Unit is handling the case, which remains active and ongoing.

The Source

  • Information for the above provided by Atlanta Police Department. 

