Woman killed after exiting Jeep on Downtown Connector, several injured
ATLANTA - A woman was killed early Friday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound I-75/85 expressway near University Avenue, according to Atlanta police.
ORIGINAL STORY: Serious crashes block Atlanta's Downtown Connector, Lawrenceville Highway early Friday
What we know:
Officers were called to the scene around 2:38 a.m. and found multiple vehicles involved in the crash.
Authorities said the female driver of a Jeep Renegade experienced mechanical problems, causing her vehicle to stop in the middle of the expressway. She exited the vehicle and was struck by a Chevrolet Camaro driven by another woman.
The initial collision triggered a chain reaction involving six additional vehicles, including a Toyota Highlander, Nissan Sentra, Toyota Camry, a white BMW, a black Porsche Macan, and a black Yukon. Several drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.
What's next:
The Atlanta Police Department Accident Investigations Unit is handling the case, which remains active and ongoing.