Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of north Georgia, cold rain elsewhere

A cold front heading to Georgia Thursday and Friday will bring chilly temperatures, cold rain, and even snow to parts of the state.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday for Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Townes, Dawson, Lumpkin, Murray and White counties.

The storm system coming from the Deep South will bring around a half-inch of rain starting Thursday afternoon. The scattered rains will continue through Friday morning.

For most of Georgia, temperatures will be in the 40s, meaning snow isn't a possibility.

However, the National Weather Service expects possibly 2 to 4 inches of snow and possibly a glaze up to a tenth of an inch of ice in areas of the state over 1,500 ft in elevation as well as the possibility of lighter amounts in lower elevations. This snow is most likely going to be a wintry rain and snow mix this evening and then all snow early Friday.

Officials say drivers should expect travel to be difficult with reduced visibility and slippery road conditions into the weekend.

No winter weather impacts are expected for metro Atlanta, though the National Weather Service may put some counties in northeast Georgia under a Winter Weather Advisory later today for lesser impacts

A few flurries are possible Friday morning, but temperatures will be well above freezing.

