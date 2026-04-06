Winder man sentenced to 10 years for Warner Robins chase

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The Brief Michael Allen Jones of Winder was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a high-speed chase that ended when he rammed a police car. The incident began as a shoplifting call at a Ross clothing store in Warner Robins on Sept. 23, 2025. Jones fled from officers and was later found hiding in an elderly woman's basement the following day.



A Winder man will spend a decade behind bars after leading police on a dangerous high-speed chase and intentionally ramming a patrol vehicle in Warner Robins.

Winder man sentenced for 'dangerous crime spree'

What we know:

Michael Allen Jones, 36, pleaded guilty last Thursday to charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer and theft by shoplifting. Houston County Superior Court Judge G.E. "Bo" Adams sentenced Jones to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

The chaos began on Sept. 23, 2025, at the Ross Dress for Less on Watson Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found Jones fleeing in a transit van. During the pursuit, Jones drove on the wrong side of the road and through residential neighborhoods at excessive speeds. After turning around in a neighborhood, he drove head-first into a pursuing officer’s vehicle and struck several mailboxes before fleeing on foot.

What we don't know:

The official court documents do not specify the value of the items Jones allegedly took from the Ross store. It is also unclear if the officer inside the rammed patrol vehicle sustained long-term injuries from the impact.

What they're saying:

Houston County District Attorney William Kendall (Edwards) stressed the severity of using a vehicle as a weapon.

"The defendant’s decision to ram a marked patrol vehicle during this pursuit created a situation where lives could have been lost—whether it be the officers involved or members of the community in the neighborhoods he drove through recklessly," the DA said. "That kind of behavior demands a serious response."

Senior Assistant District Attorney Mike Smith added, "Each and every person traveling on our local roadways should feel safe while riding on these roadways. The District Attorney's Office remains committed to protecting the community from wanton criminals."