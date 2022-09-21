Walmart to hire 40K employees before holidays

article

If you're in the market for a job, you may want to send your resume to Walmart. On Wednesday, the supermarket announced plans to hire 40,000 associates in the U.S. ahead of the winter holiday season.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, temporary and full-time positions will be open for new applicants after current workers who want extra hours have the opportunity to claim them first.

In a blog post published to the Walmart website, the company mentioned openings in the store, driving trucks and providing customer service at their call center in Atlanta.

Anyone interested is encouraged to apply online now.