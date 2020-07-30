USDA recalls more than 38,000 pounds of imported beef due to lack of inspection

More than 38,000 of imported boneless beef head meat product is being recalled because it was not re-inspected once it entered the country, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.

Brooks, Alberta, Canada-based JBS Food Canada ULC shipped 38,406 pounds of the raw, frozen, boneless beef head meat items to distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on July 13.

The USDA’s FSIS discovered the issue during routine surveillance.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

(USDA)

The recalled includes 80-lb. boxes containing eight, 10-lb. chubs of “BALTER MEAT COMPANY 73/27 GROUND BEEF,” with “USE BY/FREEZE BY” dates of 08/09/2020 or 08/10/2020, pack dates of 072020, 072120, or 072220, and lot codes of 2020A or 2030A represented on the label. It also has the establishment number “EST. 11126” inside the USDA mark of inspection

There have been no reports connected to the product, but consumers should seek medical attention if needed.

Advertisement

Products subject to this recall should be destroyed or returned to the retail store of purchase.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.