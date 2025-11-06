DeKalb police officer investigated after encounter with transgender woman

The Brief DeKalb County police opened an internal investigation after a transgender woman was confronted for using a women’s restroom. County leaders called the incident a "teachable moment" and reaffirmed support for the LGBTQ community. Sasha Swinson hopes the case promotes education, not punishment, saying she seeks understanding over anger.



DeKalb County police have launched an internal investigation after a transgender woman says an officer confronted her for using the women’s restroom at a public library in Tucker.

Tucker Library bathroom encounter

What we know:

The incident happened Oct. 20 at the Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, where early voting was underway.

Sasha Swinson, a regular visitor to the library, says she had just finished using the restroom when a police officer on duty stopped her.

Officer to transgender woman: 'But you're not a woman'

What they're saying:

"I use the restroom, the women’s restroom, like I have been for months, if not years," Swinson said. "He says, ‘Excuse me, sir.’ So, misgendering me right away, just goes, 'But you're not a woman. That's obvious.'"

Swinson says she tried to explain that she is a transgender woman, but the officer became angry. "This is a police matter. There are women and little girls in there and I have to protect them," she recalled him saying.

She says the confrontation caused a scene inside the library, and she tried to calm things down. "Finally, I just nodded, you know, and he walked off. And I was very thankful," she said.

The next day, Swinson emailed library officials, who she says contacted the DeKalb County Police Department. "The library filed the complaint on my behalf," she said.

DeKalb County responds

The other side:

DeKalb police confirmed its internal affairs unit is investigating and said in a statement that the department "remains dedicated to treating all members of our community with dignity, respect, and professionalism."

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson called the situation a "teachable moment" and said the county supports the LGBTQ community.

"I am aware of the incident that recently occurred at the library. The incident is under investigation at this time," Cochran-Johnson said in an email statement. "DeKalb County strongly supports our LGBTQ+ community, and we embrace the right to express one’s sexual orientation and gender identity. This isolated incident has presented a teachable moment and an opportunity to review our policies and training, to ensure best practices. As a result of the incident, we are reviewing our educational curriculum and laws to ensure our LGBTQ+ community is protected and feels welcomed in DeKalb County."

Officials clarified that library patrons are allowed to use whichever bathroom aligns with their gender identity.

Bathroom laws in Georgia

Dig deeper:

Georgia law does not prohibit transgender people from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

‘An opportunity for education’

What's next:

Swinson says she’s not angry at anyone and hopes the incident leads to better understanding. "I'm not looking for this guy to be fired. I'm not looking for him to be really punished in any way. I just hope that this is an opportunity for education," she said. "Men have never needed to dress up like women as a pretext for assault."