Train derailment in Lilburn sparks chemical fire, residents evacuated

Authorities responded to the scene of a "major" train derailment in Lilburn along the CSX line early Sunday morning.

Drone video revealed the crisscrossed mess authorities will spend the next few days untangling after a washed-out track derailed at least a dozen CSX cars and locomotives.

A conductor and engineer were inside but able to free themselves from the wreckage and walk to a nearby command post, where they were taken to a nearby hospital, according to a CSX spokesperson.

Authorities told FOX 5’s Emilie Ikeda most of the derailed cars were in the front sections, falling down the embankment between Camp Creek and Harmony Grove Road.

The incident is impacting the line from Main Street in Lilburn to Harmony Grove Road.

Drivers traveling between the Main Street and Rockbridge Road areas should expect delays throughout Sunday, police are asking the area to be avoided if possible.

In a Facebook post, the Lilburn police department said Greenway Trail between Main Street and Harmony Grove is expected to be closed for the next few days.

Residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.