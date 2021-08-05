Tito Jackson talks new album 'Under Your Spell'

Back in the summer of 1971, Tito Jackson and his brothers were riding high with the hit song "Never Can Say Goodbye."

Prophetic, perhaps, since exactly 50 years later, the musician is saying "Hello, again" with his second solo album, titled "Under Your Spell".

"The most part of it was done during this pandemic," says Jackson. "And what a great time to do that, because no one could say ‘I’m one the road, I’m busy,’ or this or that. And everyone’s at home, and I know that, and they know that I know that!"

"Under Your Spell" — out Friday, Aug. 6 on CD, vinyl, and as a digital download — fulfills Jackson’s longtime dream of recording a blues album. The first single "Love One Another" features several celebrity guests, both on the track and in the music video.

"Family members as well as friends and other celebs; actors and actresses, celebs from all over the world," says the artist. "It’s a world message. Like I’ve always said, the message is stronger than the song."

Next up, spreading that message to fans across the country with a return to live performance.

"Absolutely, I will be hitting the road next year or maybe the latter part of this year, and looking forward to coming to Atlanta, Georgia."

