Thousands expected to celebrate Atlanta Pride this weekend

The Brief Piedmont Park will host the nation’s largest free Pride festival. Atlanta Police are increasing patrols throughout the weekend. The theme of this year’s Pride is "Rooted in Resistance."



Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to fill Piedmont Park this weekend for the 2025 Atlanta Pride Festival.

Organizers say it's the largest free LGBTQ+ celebration in the country.

Workers were putting the final touches on the Atlanta Pride Festival in Piedmont Park Friday evening, as rapper FloMilli completed her soundcheck. Perfume Genius and Atlanta’s own Bob the Drag Queen will also headline.

What we know:

Members of the LGBTQ community from across the South are expected to attend both the festival and Sunday’s parade.

Traffic along Peachtree Street in Midtown will be congested throughout the weekend.

"Our festival is the largest free Pride festival in the nation. And our parade, which takes place on Sunday, is the largest parade in the city of Atlanta," Steven Igarashi-Ball, Atlanta Pride spokesperson, said.

The backstory:

While most of the country celebrates Pride in June, Atlanta has held its festivities in October since 2009.

A drought in 2008 forced the annual Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade to move from Piedmont Park. The year Atlanta Pride was held way from Piedmont Park attendance suffered, according to the Georgia Voice.

The festival moved back to the park in 2009, this time in October. In 2010, the change became permanent.

The October date coincides with National Coming Out Day, which celebrates the anniversary of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.

Georgia residents know the temperatures in October are typically more suitable for outdoor events than in the heat of summer in June.

"The fall vibes. The sense of community that’s out here. It’s always good to do Pride here in Atlanta," said one Atlanta resident excited to attend this year’s Pride. "The sense of community that’s out here, it’s always good to do Pride here in Atlanta. And the celebration, just being your authentic self for sure."

Atlanta Police say they are prepared for the large crowds, increasing patrols and issuing safety reminders to attendees.

"We ask you that while you’re at the parade or the festivals, that you maintain awareness of your surroundings," Officer John DeForest of the Atlanta Police Department said in a video posted to the department's social media accounts.

What's next:

Parking will be limited, and police are urging people not to drive if they plan to drink.

"If you plan on partying hard, please plan to find a way to get home. Either have a designated driver, use MARTA, or rideshare. Driving drunk is nothing to be proud of," DeForest said.

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday and will end at 10 p.m. each night in Piedmont Park.