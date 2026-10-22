Third suspect arrested in deadly armed robbery in DeKalb County

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The Brief Deputies arrested an 18-year-old suspect, marking the third arrest in the fatal Oct. 11 shooting and armed robbery of 19-year-old Anthony "Tater" Malik Lenard. Damian Edwards was taken into custody without incident at a residence in Morrow and charged with felony murder and armed robbery. Lenard was shot to death inside his car on Treasure Cove Drive while driving to his aunt's home to pick up food.



An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting and armed robbery of a 19-year-old inside his car in DeKalb County, becoming the third suspect charged in the case, authorities announced Thursday.

What we know:

DeKalb County sheriff's deputies took Damian Edwards, 18, into custody on Friday, Oct. 16 at a home along Mt. Zion Road in Morrow.

Edwards was booked into the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond on charges of felony murder and felony armed robbery.

The charges stem from the late-night killing of 19-year-old Anthony "Tater" Malik Lenard. DeKalb County police officers responded around 11:06 p.m. on Oct. 11 to the 1600 block of Treasure Cove Drive near Decatur, where they found Lenard unresponsive with gunshot wounds inside his vehicle. He died at the scene.

Anthony "Tater" Malik Lenard, 19, was shot and killed inside his vehicle on Treasure Cove in DeKalb County on Oct. 11, 2026. (Photo: Family provided)

A neighbor reported hearing multiple gunshots before seeing a dark-colored car speed away down the cul-de-sac with its headlights turned off.

Edwards is the third person taken into custody. DeKalb County police previously arrested Ershorne Roach-George, 21, and Alexzandria Webb, 17. Both were charged with murder and armed robbery and remain held at the DeKalb County Jail.

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What they're saying:

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said investigators remain committed to tracking down violent offenders.

"We will never stop working to bring wanted individuals into custody," Maddox said. "We are committed to pursuing justice for victims and their families, ensuring that those who break the law face the consequences of their actions."

Lenard’s family gathered earlier this week near the cul-de-sac where he died, mourning a young man who was the oldest of 13 siblings, worked at a local Goodwill, and had just been accepted into technical school to study HVAC repair.

"He was going to his auntie’s house to get some food," his father, Azelle Tucker, said. "They took my oldest son from me. He got 12 other sisters and brothers. He was the oldest. This hurts. I know hate is a very strong word, but I hate them for taking my baby from me."

What we don't know:

Police have not disclosed what, if anything, was taken from Lenard's car during the robbery or revealed a specific motive for the shooting.

Investigators have also not stated whether Lenard had any previous connection to Edwards or the other two suspects.