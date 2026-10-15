2 arrested for shooting of 'young man' on Treasure Cove in DeKalb
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in DeKalb County, police said. Ershorne Roach-George, 21, and Alexzandria Webb, 17, are being held at the DeKalb County Jail on charges of murder and armed robbery.
What happened
What we know:
Officers responded at about 11:06 p.m. Oct. 11 to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Treasure Cove. They found a young man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
ORIGINAL STORY: Young man shot to death inside vehicle in DeKalb County
A nearby resident, Miranda Poore, said she heard several gunshots, told her children to get down and called 911. She said she later saw a black car driving down the street without its headlights on.
Victim unidentified
What we don't know:
Police have not publicly identified the victim or released his age. At the time of the incident, they described him as a "young man" to FOX 5 Atlanta.
How to share information
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through the DeKalb County Police Department app or text DKPD to 847411, followed by the tip.