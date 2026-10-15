2 arrested for shooting of 'young man' on Treasure Cove in DeKalb

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The Brief Detectives arrested Ershorne Roach-George, 21, and Alexzandria Webb, 17, on murder and armed robbery charges. A man was found shot inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of Treasure Cove on Oct. 11. Police have not said whether a second shooting nearby is connected to the case.



Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in DeKalb County, police said. Ershorne Roach-George, 21, and Alexzandria Webb, 17, are being held at the DeKalb County Jail on charges of murder and armed robbery.

What happened

What we know:

Officers responded at about 11:06 p.m. Oct. 11 to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Treasure Cove. They found a young man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Young man shot to death inside vehicle in DeKalb County

A nearby resident, Miranda Poore, said she heard several gunshots, told her children to get down and called 911. She said she later saw a black car driving down the street without its headlights on.

Victim unidentified

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly identified the victim or released his age. At the time of the incident, they described him as a "young man" to FOX 5 Atlanta.

How to share information

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through the DeKalb County Police Department app or text DKPD to 847411, followed by the tip.