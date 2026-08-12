Things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Aug. 14-16, 2026

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Looking for something fun to do this weekend? From live music and festivals to food, art and outdoor fun, there’s plenty happening across metro Atlanta.

🎸MUSIC & COMEDY

Summer NewnaNights

Aug. 13

Downtown Newnan, Newnan

Enjoy the final Summer NewnaNights of the season with live music, late-night shopping, special promotions and family-friendly entertainment from 6-9 p.m.

The Justin Raines Trio: "Show the Bassist Some Love"

Aug. 14

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

Experience an evening of jazz led by bassist Justin Raines, joined by acclaimed pianist Kenny Banks Jr. and drummer Larry Wilson. The trio will showcase the versatility of the bass through soulful, groove-filled performances. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Pandora's Box: Aerosmith Tribute

Aug. 14

Lawrenceville Lawn, Lawrenceville

Rock out to Aerosmith's biggest hits as tribute band Pandora's Box headlines the Live in the DTL concert series. Food vendors will be on-site, making it a fun summer night in downtown Lawrenceville.

Masego

Aug. 15

Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta

Grammy-nominated artist Masego brings his Fix Your Face Tour to Atlanta for a night of his signature blend of jazz, R&B, soul and hip-hop.

An Evening of Soul

Aug. 15

Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Mableton

Spend a summer night listening to Will Downing, Jonathan Butler and Eric Darius during an evening of soul and smooth jazz. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $59, parking is free, and guests can bring their own food, drinks and coolers.

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Aug. 15

Etowah River Park, Canton

Bluegrass and country music legend Ricky Skaggs joins Kentucky Thunder for the River Rock Concert & Festival. The event also features food and beverage vendors, family activities and a kids' zone.

Free DIY Rock Show & Food Drive

Aug. 15

12090 Hardscrabble Road, Roswell

Rock out to local up-and-coming bands during a free DIY show featuring loud guitars and heavy riffs. Admission is free with a reserved ticket and a donation of at least one canned food item benefiting the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Capacity is limited.

The Sundogs Present: The Tom Petty Show

Aug. 15

Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

Celebrate the music of Tom Petty as The Sundogs bring The Tom Petty Show to the Variety Playhouse stage. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the concert is open to all ages.

3rd Annual Kingdom Fuego

Aug. 15

Johnson Lovejoy Community Center, Lovejoy

Celebrate faith and community at the 3rd Annual Kingdom Fuego. The free event brings the community together for an evening of music and fellowship in Lovejoy.

Criminal Records 35th Anniversary Celebration

Aug. 15

Criminal Records, Little Five Points

Celebrate 35 years of Criminal Records with a free, all-ages block party featuring 25 live bands across three stages. The celebration also includes local art, a special anniversary beer and a full day honoring Atlanta's music community.

Abe Partridge & Jack Barksdale at Eddie's Attic

Aug. 15

Eddie's Attic

Acclaimed Alabama singer-songwriter Abe Partridge returns to Eddie's Attic for a 9 p.m. performance with rising Americana artist Jack Barksdale. Partridge has mentored Barksdale since he was 11 years old, and the teenage singer-songwriter is quickly making a name for himself on the Americana and folk music scene. The all-ages show promises an evening of storytelling and live music at one of metro Atlanta's premier listening rooms.

2026 Atlanta Blues Challenge

Aug. 16

MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

Catch some of the region’s blues talent during the 2026 Atlanta Blues Challenge, presented by the Atlanta Blues Society. The all-ages competition begins at noon, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.

📅COMING UP

Jazz Night with Live Art

Aug. 20

Hartley at Kimpton Shane Hotel, Atlanta

Enjoy live jazz from the Brian Hudson Trio paired with a live painting experience as a contemporary artwork takes shape throughout the evening. The event runs from 5-7 p.m.

AC/DC Pop-Up Experience

Aug. 26–27

Hard Rock Cafe, Atlanta

Get ready for AC/DC's Atlanta tour stop with a special pop-up featuring iconic tour memorabilia, exclusive merchandise and fan experiences celebrating one of rock's most legendary bands.

Funny Fridays with Joel Byars

Aug. 28

Studio Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs

Atlanta comedian Joel Byars hosts an evening of stand-up featuring a rotating lineup of comedians and surprise guests beginning at 7 p.m.

DeeAnn Dimeo Sings Classic Duets with William Green

Aug. 29

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

Enjoy an evening of timeless jazz and blues as vocalist DeeAnn Dimeo and pianist/vocalist William Green perform classic duets made famous by legendary artists, including Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong and Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in the intimate setting of The Velvet Note.

🎡FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

Piedmont Park Arts Festival

Aug. 15–16

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Browse artwork from more than 250 painters, sculptors, jewelers, glass artists and other makers during one of Atlanta's signature outdoor arts festivals. The event also includes a children's play area, food vendors and live entertainment.

Ivorian Expo Festival 2026

Aug. 15

Norcross

Celebrate the culture of Côte d’Ivoire with authentic Ivorian food, fashion, music, art, live performances, shopping and more. The family-friendly festival runs from 2-10 p.m. and also showcases Ivorian businesses, entrepreneurs and innovation.

Paint & Sip

Aug. 15

Aveline at Kimpton Shane Hotel, Atlanta

Get creative during a morning Paint & Sip from 10 a.m.-noon. The experience pairs painting with custom cocktails specially crafted by the bar team to match the colors of the art palette.

JETSET on The Mat

Aug. 15

High Street, Atlanta

Get moving with a free outdoor Pilates workout led by a certified JETSET Pilates instructor. The class begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by wellness activities, including complimentary B12 shots, hand massages, cuticle oil treatments and refreshments. The event runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and registration is encouraged.

📅COMING UP

Senoia Alive After Five

Aug. 21

Downtown Senoia, Senoia

Shop, dine and enjoy live entertainment, arts and crafts, children's activities and special merchant promotions during Senoia's monthly evening celebration.

Atlanta Beltline Indie Market Experience

Aug. 22

Atlanta Beltline Marketplace at Allene, Atlanta

Celebrate Black Business Month with local vendors, live music, food, art and family-friendly activities from noon-2 p.m.

Pop-Up Market

Aug. 22

The Interlock, Atlanta

Shop handcrafted jewelry, home décor, apparel, candles, artwork and other locally made goods during The Interlock's Pop-Up Market. Meet the makers and grab food or drinks from nearby restaurants while browsing from 1-5 p.m. at Highline Park and Beeline.

Summer Shade Festival

Aug. 22–23

Grant Park, Atlanta

Celebrate one of Atlanta's favorite neighborhood festivals with local artists, live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities. The annual event benefits the Grant Park Conservancy and showcases the community's historic charm.

Dog Day of Summerhill

Aug. 23

Summerhill, Atlanta

Celebrate National Dog Day a little early with a pet-friendly event featuring giveaways while supplies last, special offers from local businesses and activities designed for dogs and their humans.

International Dog Day Yappy Hour

Aug. 26

Aveline at Kimpton Shane Hotel, Atlanta

Celebrate International Dog Day with your four-legged friend during a Yappy Hour from 5-8 p.m. The evening includes complimentary on-site dog grooming, expert advice and premium dog treats, plus signature cocktails for the humans.

Athens Film Festival

Aug. 27-30

Various locations, Athens

Watch more than 110 independent films from around the world while enjoying filmmaker panels, workshops and networking events across six venues.

Atlanta RV Mega Show

Aug. 28-30

Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta

Browse the latest RVs, camping gear and travel accessories while planning your next road trip at the inaugural Atlanta RV Mega Show.

🍽️FOODIE EVENTS

Taste of Generosity: Bourbon + Botanicals

Aug. 14

The Stave Room and ASW Whiskey Exchange, Atlanta

Raise a glass for a good cause during the third annual Taste of Generosity, benefiting the Georgia Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The event features tastings from more than 20 local and national bourbon and beverage brands, handcrafted cocktails and zero-proof drinks, Southern-inspired bites from Atlanta restaurants, live music, a bottle pull and silent and live auctions. The event runs from 6-10 p.m. Classic admission is $175 and VIP tickets are $250. The ASW Reserve Experience is sold out.

Fairburn Flava: Food Truck Friday

Aug. 14 & 28

Frankie Arnold Stage & Courtyard, Fairburn

Enjoy an evening of local food trucks, sweet treats and live music during Fairburn's new Food Truck Friday series. The free community event features a rotating lineup of vendors and a live DJ, making it a fun way to spend a summer evening with family and friends.

Taste of Trilith

Aug. 15

Town at Trilith, Fayetteville

Sample food from local restaurants and enjoy live music, dancing and artisan experiences during the Taste of Trilith from 5-10 p.m. The evening wraps up with a fireworks show over Trilith Lake at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10, with tasting tickets available separately.

📅COMING UP

Athens Beer Fest

Aug. 22

Akins Ford Arena, Athens

Sample craft beers from regional breweries while enjoying live music, cornhole and food during the fourth annual Athens Beer Fest beginning at 1 p.m.

Omakase-Inspired Wine Dinner at Atlanta Fish Market

Aug. 27

Atlanta Fish Market, Atlanta

Atlanta Fish Market hosts an intimate six-course, omakase-inspired wine dinner led by Master Sommelier Michael McNeill and Executive Sushi Chef Tyson. The menu includes hamachi, lobster chawanmushi and 48-hour braised short rib, with each course paired with a specially selected wine. The dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required, and seating is limited.

Grand Tasting Alpharetta

Aug. 27

The Hotel at Avalon, Alpharetta

Enjoy unlimited chef-prepared dishes, desserts, wine, beer and cocktails from nearly 30 Alpharetta-area restaurants during this all-inclusive culinary celebration. The evening also features live music and interactive experiences from local partners.

Discover Spain: Regional Fare & Wine to Pair

Aug. 28

Epicurean Atlanta, Midtown

Enjoy a five-course dinner inspired by Spain's diverse culinary regions, with each course paired with a featured wine. Wine expert Kelly Cornett will guide guests through the pairings while sharing insights into Spanish wine and regional flavors. Tickets are $85 and include dinner, wine pairings and the guided tasting experience.

Taste of Mableton

Aug. 29

Mable House Complex, Mableton

Enjoy food, live entertainment, family activities and local vendors during one of Mableton's largest annual community festivals, which attracts more than 10,000 attendees.

🎭THEATER AND ARTS

Tesla vs. Edison

Aug. 5-23

Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta

Watch two legendary inventors battle it out in this adults-only production exploring the famous rivalry between Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla. Large-scale puppetry and special effects — including a live Tesla coil on stage — transform science and history into theatrical magic. For ages 18 and older.

Essential Theatre Play Festival

Aug. 7–23

7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta

Celebrate new works by Georgia playwrights during the annual Essential Theatre Play Festival. The event opens with "Helen of the West," winner of the 2026 Essential Theatre Playwriting Award, and also features staged readings, showcases and performances highlighting local playwrights and artists. Tickets range from free to $23.

Chuck Stewart: "Framing the Sound"

Aug. 8–Sept. 26

The Sun ATL, Atlanta

Explore the work of legendary photographer Chuck Stewart, whose images of iconic musicians appeared on more than 2,000 album covers over a seven-decade career. The exhibition celebrates one of the most influential music photographers of the 20th century.

📅COMING UP

Coming Attractions: The Stage is Set

Aug. 13

Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs

Get a preview of the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center's upcoming season with entertainment previews, ticket opportunities and special giveaways beginning at 6:30 p.m.

In Search of Sanctuary

Aug. 21

Tara Atlanta, Atlanta

See the Atlanta premiere of In Search of Sanctuary during the BronzeLens Film Festival. The documentary short from Atlanta-based filmmaker Eric Bomba-Ire tells the story of milliner Otis Damón and how mentorship and sewing helped change the course of his life, eventually leading to a career creating hats worn by Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle and other stars. The film screens during the 4:20 p.m. block.

🏠COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY

The Works August Events

Aug. 5–31

The Works, Atlanta Upper Westside

The Works is wrapping up summer with a packed calendar of events, including Screen on the Green: Jurassic Park on Aug. 8, Retro Recess and the Luau Party on Aug. 15, and Tequila Fest 2026 on Aug. 22. Visitors can also enjoy weekly happy hours on Tuesdays, Indie Market on Wednesdays, live music, DJs, wine tastings and jazz throughout the week, plus Saturday taco tastings and Sunday farmers markets all month long.

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure outdoor screening

Aug. 14-15

725 Ponce, Atlanta

Catch a free outdoor screening of Tim Burton’s 1985 comedy Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure as part of Off the Wall at 725 Ponce. Presented with the Plaza Theatre, the movie follows Pee-wee Herman on a wild road trip to recover his stolen bicycle. Screenings begin at 8:30 p.m. both nights.

The Wiggles Tree of Wisdom Spectacular

Aug. 16

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

Sing and dance along with The Wiggles during an all-ages show featuring favorites including "Rock-A-Bye Your Bear," "Fruit Salad Yummy Yummy" and "Hot Potato," plus newer songs. The high-energy live show features music, dancing and plenty of family-friendly fun.

18th Annual Atlanta Quilt Festival

Through Sept. 5

Southwest Arts Center, South Fulton

Celebrate art, history and community at the Atlanta Quilt Festival, dedicated to preserving and promoting African American quilts and textile art. The festival features quilt exhibits, workshops, lectures, trunk shows and master classes covering hand quilting, beading, silk painting, bag making and more. Viewing hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $40.

Children's Museum of Atlanta August Activities

Aug. 7 through the end of August

Children's Museum of Atlanta

Children's Museum of Atlanta is celebrating August with hands-on science, art and interactive performances for young visitors. Families can create blood slime, design Atlanta-inspired printmaking projects, enjoy live performances of Lily-Pad Leap! based on I Don't Want to Be a Frog!, and explore the Wild Kratts®: Ocean Adventure! exhibit. The museum is also offering special workshops and activities throughout the month, with tickets already on sale for the annual TinyCON event over Labor Day weekend.

Meet Jekyll Island's Park Rangers

Aug. 14-16

Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta

Meet Jekyll Island park rangers and learn about Georgia's coastal wildlife, bird migration and ecosystems through interactive exhibits and educational displays.

📅COMING UP

🚗Jeep & Car Shows

21st annual Rebekah Davis Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show

Aug. 15

Ringgold High School, Ringgold

All makes and models welcome. Silent auction, 50/50 drawing, goodie bags, door prizes, music, vendors, inflatables and pony rides, and more. $15 early registration, $20 at the door. All money raised benefits St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

📅COMING UP

Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion

Aug. 20–22

LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

A three-day Jeep expo with indoor and outdoor vendors, onsite installs and a Show & Shine event in the heart of the Smoky Mountains.

Glitz & Gears Car Show & Festival

Aug. 22

The Church Covington, Oxford

Support the Shelby Shines On Foundation during this family-friendly charity event featuring classic cars, muscle cars, trucks, Jeeps, imports, a Touch-A-Truck, live music, food, local vendors and awards for Best in Show and the Top 20 vehicles. Vehicle and vendor registration is available in advance.

Sheriff’s JeepFest / Pickens County Sheriff’s Office JeepFest 2026

Aug. 27–30

8795 Highway 53, Jasper

One of Georgia’s largest Jeep events returns with trail rides, obstacle courses, concerts, food trucks and vendors. All proceeds benefit local children in need.

Barrow County Cruisers Car, Bike & Truck Show

Aug. 29

189 W. Athens St., Winder

Support the Barrow County Food Pantry during this community car, bike and truck show. Vehicle registration is $20 plus a nonperishable food item, and more than 40 trophies will be awarded. The event runs from 3-7 p.m., with Cassie's Pit Stop serving food throughout the show.

⚾SPORTS

Car Show & Pickleball Tournament

Aug. 15

Heritage Baptist Church, Calhoun

Hands and Feet Ministry hosts this community event featuring a car show, pickleball tournament, food and family fun. Car, truck and motorcycle entries are $20, pickleball teams are $25, and proceeds benefit Hands and Feet Ministry. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Waterless Boat Race at Dixie Speedway

Aug. 15

Dixie Speedway, Woodstock

Head to the track for an evening of stock car racing followed by the fan-favorite Waterless Boat Race, where the winner takes home $2,000. Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with open track beginning at 6:30 p.m. and racing to follow.

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever

Aug. 16

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Two of the top WNBA teams in the league -- Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever -- face off in a big game in downtown Atlanta.

If you would like to submit an item for a future things to do list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.