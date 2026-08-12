Things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Aug. 14-16, 2026
ATLANTA - Looking for something fun to do this weekend? From live music and festivals to food, art and outdoor fun, there’s plenty happening across metro Atlanta.
🎸MUSIC & COMEDY
Summer NewnaNights
Aug. 13
Downtown Newnan, Newnan
Enjoy the final Summer NewnaNights of the season with live music, late-night shopping, special promotions and family-friendly entertainment from 6-9 p.m.
The Justin Raines Trio: "Show the Bassist Some Love"
Aug. 14
The Velvet Note, Alpharetta
Experience an evening of jazz led by bassist Justin Raines, joined by acclaimed pianist Kenny Banks Jr. and drummer Larry Wilson. The trio will showcase the versatility of the bass through soulful, groove-filled performances. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Pandora's Box: Aerosmith Tribute
Aug. 14
Lawrenceville Lawn, Lawrenceville
Rock out to Aerosmith's biggest hits as tribute band Pandora's Box headlines the Live in the DTL concert series. Food vendors will be on-site, making it a fun summer night in downtown Lawrenceville.
Masego
Aug. 15
Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta
Grammy-nominated artist Masego brings his Fix Your Face Tour to Atlanta for a night of his signature blend of jazz, R&B, soul and hip-hop.
An Evening of Soul
Aug. 15
Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Mableton
Spend a summer night listening to Will Downing, Jonathan Butler and Eric Darius during an evening of soul and smooth jazz. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $59, parking is free, and guests can bring their own food, drinks and coolers.
Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
Aug. 15
Etowah River Park, Canton
Bluegrass and country music legend Ricky Skaggs joins Kentucky Thunder for the River Rock Concert & Festival. The event also features food and beverage vendors, family activities and a kids' zone.
Free DIY Rock Show & Food Drive
Aug. 15
12090 Hardscrabble Road, Roswell
Rock out to local up-and-coming bands during a free DIY show featuring loud guitars and heavy riffs. Admission is free with a reserved ticket and a donation of at least one canned food item benefiting the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Capacity is limited.
The Sundogs Present: The Tom Petty Show
Aug. 15
Variety Playhouse, Atlanta
Celebrate the music of Tom Petty as The Sundogs bring The Tom Petty Show to the Variety Playhouse stage. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the concert is open to all ages.
3rd Annual Kingdom Fuego
Aug. 15
Johnson Lovejoy Community Center, Lovejoy
Celebrate faith and community at the 3rd Annual Kingdom Fuego. The free event brings the community together for an evening of music and fellowship in Lovejoy.
Criminal Records 35th Anniversary Celebration
Aug. 15
Criminal Records, Little Five Points
Celebrate 35 years of Criminal Records with a free, all-ages block party featuring 25 live bands across three stages. The celebration also includes local art, a special anniversary beer and a full day honoring Atlanta's music community.
Abe Partridge & Jack Barksdale at Eddie's Attic
Aug. 15
Eddie's Attic
Acclaimed Alabama singer-songwriter Abe Partridge returns to Eddie's Attic for a 9 p.m. performance with rising Americana artist Jack Barksdale. Partridge has mentored Barksdale since he was 11 years old, and the teenage singer-songwriter is quickly making a name for himself on the Americana and folk music scene. The all-ages show promises an evening of storytelling and live music at one of metro Atlanta's premier listening rooms.
2026 Atlanta Blues Challenge
Aug. 16
MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock
Catch some of the region’s blues talent during the 2026 Atlanta Blues Challenge, presented by the Atlanta Blues Society. The all-ages competition begins at noon, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.
📅COMING UP
Jazz Night with Live Art
Aug. 20
Hartley at Kimpton Shane Hotel, Atlanta
Enjoy live jazz from the Brian Hudson Trio paired with a live painting experience as a contemporary artwork takes shape throughout the evening. The event runs from 5-7 p.m.
AC/DC Pop-Up Experience
Aug. 26–27
Hard Rock Cafe, Atlanta
Get ready for AC/DC's Atlanta tour stop with a special pop-up featuring iconic tour memorabilia, exclusive merchandise and fan experiences celebrating one of rock's most legendary bands.
Funny Fridays with Joel Byars
Aug. 28
Studio Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs
Atlanta comedian Joel Byars hosts an evening of stand-up featuring a rotating lineup of comedians and surprise guests beginning at 7 p.m.
DeeAnn Dimeo Sings Classic Duets with William Green
Aug. 29
The Velvet Note, Alpharetta
Enjoy an evening of timeless jazz and blues as vocalist DeeAnn Dimeo and pianist/vocalist William Green perform classic duets made famous by legendary artists, including Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong and Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in the intimate setting of The Velvet Note.
🎡FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS
Piedmont Park Arts Festival
Aug. 15–16
Piedmont Park, Atlanta
Browse artwork from more than 250 painters, sculptors, jewelers, glass artists and other makers during one of Atlanta's signature outdoor arts festivals. The event also includes a children's play area, food vendors and live entertainment.
Ivorian Expo Festival 2026
Aug. 15
Norcross
Celebrate the culture of Côte d’Ivoire with authentic Ivorian food, fashion, music, art, live performances, shopping and more. The family-friendly festival runs from 2-10 p.m. and also showcases Ivorian businesses, entrepreneurs and innovation.
Paint & Sip
Aug. 15
Aveline at Kimpton Shane Hotel, Atlanta
Get creative during a morning Paint & Sip from 10 a.m.-noon. The experience pairs painting with custom cocktails specially crafted by the bar team to match the colors of the art palette.
JETSET on The Mat
Aug. 15
High Street, Atlanta
Get moving with a free outdoor Pilates workout led by a certified JETSET Pilates instructor. The class begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by wellness activities, including complimentary B12 shots, hand massages, cuticle oil treatments and refreshments. The event runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and registration is encouraged.
📅COMING UP
Senoia Alive After Five
Aug. 21
Downtown Senoia, Senoia
Shop, dine and enjoy live entertainment, arts and crafts, children's activities and special merchant promotions during Senoia's monthly evening celebration.
Atlanta Beltline Indie Market Experience
Aug. 22
Atlanta Beltline Marketplace at Allene, Atlanta
Celebrate Black Business Month with local vendors, live music, food, art and family-friendly activities from noon-2 p.m.
Pop-Up Market
Aug. 22
The Interlock, Atlanta
Shop handcrafted jewelry, home décor, apparel, candles, artwork and other locally made goods during The Interlock's Pop-Up Market. Meet the makers and grab food or drinks from nearby restaurants while browsing from 1-5 p.m. at Highline Park and Beeline.
Summer Shade Festival
Aug. 22–23
Grant Park, Atlanta
Celebrate one of Atlanta's favorite neighborhood festivals with local artists, live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities. The annual event benefits the Grant Park Conservancy and showcases the community's historic charm.
Dog Day of Summerhill
Aug. 23
Summerhill, Atlanta
Celebrate National Dog Day a little early with a pet-friendly event featuring giveaways while supplies last, special offers from local businesses and activities designed for dogs and their humans.
International Dog Day Yappy Hour
Aug. 26
Aveline at Kimpton Shane Hotel, Atlanta
Celebrate International Dog Day with your four-legged friend during a Yappy Hour from 5-8 p.m. The evening includes complimentary on-site dog grooming, expert advice and premium dog treats, plus signature cocktails for the humans.
Athens Film Festival
Aug. 27-30
Various locations, Athens
Watch more than 110 independent films from around the world while enjoying filmmaker panels, workshops and networking events across six venues.
Atlanta RV Mega Show
Aug. 28-30
Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta
Browse the latest RVs, camping gear and travel accessories while planning your next road trip at the inaugural Atlanta RV Mega Show.
🍽️FOODIE EVENTS
Taste of Generosity: Bourbon + Botanicals
Aug. 14
The Stave Room and ASW Whiskey Exchange, Atlanta
Raise a glass for a good cause during the third annual Taste of Generosity, benefiting the Georgia Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The event features tastings from more than 20 local and national bourbon and beverage brands, handcrafted cocktails and zero-proof drinks, Southern-inspired bites from Atlanta restaurants, live music, a bottle pull and silent and live auctions. The event runs from 6-10 p.m. Classic admission is $175 and VIP tickets are $250. The ASW Reserve Experience is sold out.
Fairburn Flava: Food Truck Friday
Aug. 14 & 28
Frankie Arnold Stage & Courtyard, Fairburn
Enjoy an evening of local food trucks, sweet treats and live music during Fairburn's new Food Truck Friday series. The free community event features a rotating lineup of vendors and a live DJ, making it a fun way to spend a summer evening with family and friends.
Taste of Trilith
Aug. 15
Town at Trilith, Fayetteville
Sample food from local restaurants and enjoy live music, dancing and artisan experiences during the Taste of Trilith from 5-10 p.m. The evening wraps up with a fireworks show over Trilith Lake at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10, with tasting tickets available separately.
📅COMING UP
Athens Beer Fest
Aug. 22
Akins Ford Arena, Athens
Sample craft beers from regional breweries while enjoying live music, cornhole and food during the fourth annual Athens Beer Fest beginning at 1 p.m.
Omakase-Inspired Wine Dinner at Atlanta Fish Market
Aug. 27
Atlanta Fish Market, Atlanta
Atlanta Fish Market hosts an intimate six-course, omakase-inspired wine dinner led by Master Sommelier Michael McNeill and Executive Sushi Chef Tyson. The menu includes hamachi, lobster chawanmushi and 48-hour braised short rib, with each course paired with a specially selected wine. The dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required, and seating is limited.
Grand Tasting Alpharetta
Aug. 27
The Hotel at Avalon, Alpharetta
Enjoy unlimited chef-prepared dishes, desserts, wine, beer and cocktails from nearly 30 Alpharetta-area restaurants during this all-inclusive culinary celebration. The evening also features live music and interactive experiences from local partners.
Discover Spain: Regional Fare & Wine to Pair
Aug. 28
Epicurean Atlanta, Midtown
Enjoy a five-course dinner inspired by Spain's diverse culinary regions, with each course paired with a featured wine. Wine expert Kelly Cornett will guide guests through the pairings while sharing insights into Spanish wine and regional flavors. Tickets are $85 and include dinner, wine pairings and the guided tasting experience.
Taste of Mableton
Aug. 29
Mable House Complex, Mableton
Enjoy food, live entertainment, family activities and local vendors during one of Mableton's largest annual community festivals, which attracts more than 10,000 attendees.
🎭THEATER AND ARTS
Tesla vs. Edison
Aug. 5-23
Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta
Watch two legendary inventors battle it out in this adults-only production exploring the famous rivalry between Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla. Large-scale puppetry and special effects — including a live Tesla coil on stage — transform science and history into theatrical magic. For ages 18 and older.
Essential Theatre Play Festival
Aug. 7–23
7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta
Celebrate new works by Georgia playwrights during the annual Essential Theatre Play Festival. The event opens with "Helen of the West," winner of the 2026 Essential Theatre Playwriting Award, and also features staged readings, showcases and performances highlighting local playwrights and artists. Tickets range from free to $23.
Chuck Stewart: "Framing the Sound"
Aug. 8–Sept. 26
The Sun ATL, Atlanta
Explore the work of legendary photographer Chuck Stewart, whose images of iconic musicians appeared on more than 2,000 album covers over a seven-decade career. The exhibition celebrates one of the most influential music photographers of the 20th century.
📅COMING UP
Coming Attractions: The Stage is Set
Aug. 13
Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs
Get a preview of the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center's upcoming season with entertainment previews, ticket opportunities and special giveaways beginning at 6:30 p.m.
In Search of Sanctuary
Aug. 21
Tara Atlanta, Atlanta
See the Atlanta premiere of In Search of Sanctuary during the BronzeLens Film Festival. The documentary short from Atlanta-based filmmaker Eric Bomba-Ire tells the story of milliner Otis Damón and how mentorship and sewing helped change the course of his life, eventually leading to a career creating hats worn by Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle and other stars. The film screens during the 4:20 p.m. block.
🏠COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY
The Works August Events
Aug. 5–31
The Works, Atlanta Upper Westside
The Works is wrapping up summer with a packed calendar of events, including Screen on the Green: Jurassic Park on Aug. 8, Retro Recess and the Luau Party on Aug. 15, and Tequila Fest 2026 on Aug. 22. Visitors can also enjoy weekly happy hours on Tuesdays, Indie Market on Wednesdays, live music, DJs, wine tastings and jazz throughout the week, plus Saturday taco tastings and Sunday farmers markets all month long.
Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure outdoor screening
Aug. 14-15
725 Ponce, Atlanta
Catch a free outdoor screening of Tim Burton’s 1985 comedy Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure as part of Off the Wall at 725 Ponce. Presented with the Plaza Theatre, the movie follows Pee-wee Herman on a wild road trip to recover his stolen bicycle. Screenings begin at 8:30 p.m. both nights.
The Wiggles Tree of Wisdom Spectacular
Aug. 16
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta
Sing and dance along with The Wiggles during an all-ages show featuring favorites including "Rock-A-Bye Your Bear," "Fruit Salad Yummy Yummy" and "Hot Potato," plus newer songs. The high-energy live show features music, dancing and plenty of family-friendly fun.
18th Annual Atlanta Quilt Festival
Through Sept. 5
Southwest Arts Center, South Fulton
Celebrate art, history and community at the Atlanta Quilt Festival, dedicated to preserving and promoting African American quilts and textile art. The festival features quilt exhibits, workshops, lectures, trunk shows and master classes covering hand quilting, beading, silk painting, bag making and more. Viewing hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $40.
Children's Museum of Atlanta August Activities
Aug. 7 through the end of August
Children's Museum of Atlanta
Children's Museum of Atlanta is celebrating August with hands-on science, art and interactive performances for young visitors. Families can create blood slime, design Atlanta-inspired printmaking projects, enjoy live performances of Lily-Pad Leap! based on I Don't Want to Be a Frog!, and explore the Wild Kratts®: Ocean Adventure! exhibit. The museum is also offering special workshops and activities throughout the month, with tickets already on sale for the annual TinyCON event over Labor Day weekend.
Meet Jekyll Island's Park Rangers
Aug. 14-16
Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta
Meet Jekyll Island park rangers and learn about Georgia's coastal wildlife, bird migration and ecosystems through interactive exhibits and educational displays.
📅COMING UP
🚗Jeep & Car Shows
21st annual Rebekah Davis Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show
Aug. 15
Ringgold High School, Ringgold
All makes and models welcome. Silent auction, 50/50 drawing, goodie bags, door prizes, music, vendors, inflatables and pony rides, and more. $15 early registration, $20 at the door. All money raised benefits St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
📅COMING UP
Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion
Aug. 20–22
LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
A three-day Jeep expo with indoor and outdoor vendors, onsite installs and a Show & Shine event in the heart of the Smoky Mountains.
Glitz & Gears Car Show & Festival
Aug. 22
The Church Covington, Oxford
Support the Shelby Shines On Foundation during this family-friendly charity event featuring classic cars, muscle cars, trucks, Jeeps, imports, a Touch-A-Truck, live music, food, local vendors and awards for Best in Show and the Top 20 vehicles. Vehicle and vendor registration is available in advance.
Sheriff’s JeepFest / Pickens County Sheriff’s Office JeepFest 2026
Aug. 27–30
8795 Highway 53, Jasper
One of Georgia’s largest Jeep events returns with trail rides, obstacle courses, concerts, food trucks and vendors. All proceeds benefit local children in need.
Barrow County Cruisers Car, Bike & Truck Show
Aug. 29
189 W. Athens St., Winder
Support the Barrow County Food Pantry during this community car, bike and truck show. Vehicle registration is $20 plus a nonperishable food item, and more than 40 trophies will be awarded. The event runs from 3-7 p.m., with Cassie's Pit Stop serving food throughout the show.
⚾SPORTS
Car Show & Pickleball Tournament
Aug. 15
Heritage Baptist Church, Calhoun
Hands and Feet Ministry hosts this community event featuring a car show, pickleball tournament, food and family fun. Car, truck and motorcycle entries are $20, pickleball teams are $25, and proceeds benefit Hands and Feet Ministry. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Waterless Boat Race at Dixie Speedway
Aug. 15
Dixie Speedway, Woodstock
Head to the track for an evening of stock car racing followed by the fan-favorite Waterless Boat Race, where the winner takes home $2,000. Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with open track beginning at 6:30 p.m. and racing to follow.
Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever
Aug. 16
State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Two of the top WNBA teams in the league -- Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever -- face off in a big game in downtown Atlanta.
If you would like to submit an item for a future things to do list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.